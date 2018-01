It has been another very strong day from our side, from the team’s side and I’m very much enjoying driving this car. It was a bit of a shame about the first stage in the snow – we lost a lot of time there – but after that it went really well again. I’m just trying to maintain my own pace, to feel comfortable and to be clever and stay on the road. For sure I will not risk my position. 💁‍♂️ For the first rally it would be very nice to finish like this. It’s looking very good for the team. Already before the season we knew that we had good drivers and it’s clear that the car is competitive. 🚗👌 For tomorrow the plan is the same as it was today. We do not want to take any big risks, just trying to hold that pace and secure our strong second place. 🤓🤞 #RallyeMonteCarlo #WRC #TGR_WRC #GrossiToidukaubad #Isku #Delfi 📸: TGR & Jaanus Ree / RedBull Content Pool

