Just a few moments ago, Korea’s #Curling Legend #ParkKweonIL ran as the torchbearer! 🔥 He is now working as the Venue General Manager for the Curling Center at #PyeongChang2018 😻조금 전 대한민국 #컬링 의 발자취 #박권일 선수의 힘찬 성화봉송!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#OlympicTorchRelay pic.twitter.com/RJIcgum4Wy