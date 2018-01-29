OTSE | Sport 29.01: naiste tennises vahetus võim (0)

, 29. jaanuar 2018, 10:06
Austraalia lahtiste finaalis Simona Halepi alistanud Caroline Wozniacki tõukas rumeenlanna ka maailma edetabeli troonilt. (Reuters/Scanpix)
OTSEÜLEKANNE

Tervitus, hea spordisõber! Kui huvitud spordimaailmas toimuvast, siis tasub Õhtulehe otseblogil silm peal hoida, sest koondame siia päeva jooksul kõik tähtsa ja põneva. Naudime koos!
  • 10:06
    TENNIS

  • 09:57
    JALGPALL

  • 09:40
    JALGRATTASPORT

  • 09:36
    OLÜMPIAMÄNGUD


  • 09:27
    NBA

  • 09:12
    TENNIS

  • 09:11
    TENNIS

    Naiste maailma edetabeli uus esikümme:

  • 08:58
    WRC

    Alustame päeva rallilainel.

  • 08:58
    SPORDISÕBER

    Tere hommikut, head spordisõbrad!

