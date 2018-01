Not the way I wanted to finish @vueltaasanjuanok . The latest statistics says either I win last stage or I crash last stage. Now the crash happened again. Nothing serious, minor road rashes and sore neck. I can say that @oakleybike helmet saved me today a lot . Thanks ! #procycling #cyclingcrash #crash #argentina #sanjuan #mandown #bloodsweatandtears #cyclingshots #cyclingphotos #roadrace

