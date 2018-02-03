Täiega kümnesse! Arsenali värsked täiendused nahutasid Evertoni (1)

, 3. veebruar 2018, 21:20
Värsked arsenallased: Henrih Mhitarjan (taga) ja Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Reuters/Scanpix)

Londoni Arsenali jalgpallimeeskond hankis jaanuaris mitu uut meest ja nood näitasid end tänases 5:1 võidumängus Evertoniga parimast küljest - üks lõi värava ning teine andis koguni kolm väravasöötu!

Manchester Unitedis pingipoisiks jäänud armeenlane Henrih Mhitarjan andis juba mängu 6. minutil Aaron Ramseyle passi, mis võõrustajad juhtima viis. Hiljem skooris tema eeltöö järel Arsenali teine uustulnuk, varem Dortmundis väravaid kõmmutanud Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (tehes poolajaseisuks 4:0), ning teisel poolajal veel korra Ramsey, kes vormistas sellega kübaratriki.

Manchester United alistas paar tundi varem Huddersfieldi 2:0, liider Manchester City leppis aga võõrsil Burnley vastu 1:1 viigiga. Tabelitipp: City 69 punkti (26 mängust), United 56 (26), Liverpool ja Chelsea 50 (25), Tottenham 48 (25), Arsenal 45 (26). Homme kohtuvad Liverpool - Tottenham omavahel, esmaspäeval mängib Chelsea võõrsil Watfordiga.

Tuntud Twitteri-konto OptaJoe ei saanud Arsenali-mängus aga teha muud, klui ühe säutsu teise otsa.

N
nujah  /   22:09, 3. veebr 2018
veel mõni aeg tagasi ei lubatud wengeril(või ei tahtnud ise) üldse staaride peale raha kulutada. arsenal muudkui hankis noori ja tundmatuid, et neid üles kasvatada ja maha müüa..
aga ikka pääses meistrite liigas ja koduliigas suht kaugele.
nüüd on hakatud lõpuks ka kulutama. tekkis huvi tiitlite vastu? :D
