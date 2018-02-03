Londoni Arsenali jalgpallimeeskond hankis jaanuaris mitu uut meest ja nood näitasid end tänases 5:1 võidumängus Evertoniga parimast küljest - üks lõi värava ning teine andis koguni kolm väravasöötu!

Manchester Unitedis pingipoisiks jäänud armeenlane Henrih Mhitarjan andis juba mängu 6. minutil Aaron Ramseyle passi, mis võõrustajad juhtima viis. Hiljem skooris tema eeltöö järel Arsenali teine uustulnuk, varem Dortmundis väravaid kõmmutanud Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (tehes poolajaseisuks 4:0), ning teisel poolajal veel korra Ramsey, kes vormistas sellega kübaratriki.

Manchester United alistas paar tundi varem Huddersfieldi 2:0, liider Manchester City leppis aga võõrsil Burnley vastu 1:1 viigiga. Tabelitipp: City 69 punkti (26 mängust), United 56 (26), Liverpool ja Chelsea 50 (25), Tottenham 48 (25), Arsenal 45 (26). Homme kohtuvad Liverpool - Tottenham omavahel, esmaspäeval mängib Chelsea võõrsil Watfordiga.

Tuntud Twitteri-konto OptaJoe ei saanud Arsenali-mängus aga teha muud, klui ühe säutsu teise otsa.

1 - Henrikh Mkhitaryan's assist for Aaron Ramsey was the first chance he had created for an Arsenal teammate. Introduction. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 3, 2018

8 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the 8th player to score on his first Premier League appearance for Arsenal. Welcome. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 3, 2018

2 - Both of Mkhitaryan's chances created in an Arsenal shirt have been converted. Update. https://t.co/Pz5Ip3DBzw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 3, 2018

20 - Aaron Ramsey is the 20th different player to score a Premier League hat-trick for @Arsenal, more than any other team has had in the competition. Plenty. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 3, 2018