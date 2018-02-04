Eesti kümnevõistleja Maicel Uibo abikaasa Shaunae Miller-Uibo jooksis New Yorgis peetud võistlusel 300 meetrit ajaga 35,45 ning jagab nüüd sisemaailmarekordit Irina Privalovaga. Venelanna sai sama aja kirja 1993. aastal.
Rio olümpial Bahamale 400 meetri jooksus kulla toonud Miller-Uibo ütles Reutersi vahendusel, et püüdis lihtsalt joosta välja võimalikult hea aja ja maailmarekordist ei mõelnud.
Muide, Eesti ja Bahama spordipaar abiellus täpselt aasta tagasi. Seega tegi Miller-Uibo endale ja Maicelile ilusa aastapäevakingi.
Last year on this exact date I married my best friend! This has been without a doubt the happiest year of my life with you. I thank God for placing you in my life and I ask that he may continue to strengthen our love through him. You are my best friend, my lover, my everything. And I can’t think of a better person to spend the rest of my life with other than you. Thank you for being you and thank you for treating me like a Queen 👸🏽. I love you so much! Here’s to the first of many years together 🥂 It’s our anniversary!!!! #TheUibos #1stYearAnniversary #HappilyInLove
