IMELINE! Shaunae Miller-Uibo tähistas pulma-aastapäeva maailmarekordiga (0)

, 4. veebruar 2018, 21:13
Shaunae Miller-Uibo. (FRANCOIS LENOIR)

Eesti kümnevõistleja Maicel Uibo abikaasa Shaunae Miller-Uibo jooksis New Yorgis peetud võistlusel 300 meetrit ajaga 35,45 ning jagab nüüd sisemaailmarekordit Irina Privalovaga. Venelanna sai sama aja kirja 1993. aastal.

Rio olümpial Bahamale 400 meetri jooksus kulla toonud Miller-Uibo ütles Reutersi vahendusel, et püüdis lihtsalt joosta välja võimalikult hea aja ja maailmarekordist ei mõelnud.

Muide, Eesti ja Bahama spordipaar abiellus täpselt aasta tagasi. Seega tegi Miller-Uibo endale ja Maicelile ilusa aastapäevakingi.

