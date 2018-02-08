#Repost @nobisinc with @repostapp ・・・ The Curling World Championships are in full swing. Congratulations to Team Scotland for their recent wins, we wish them luck playing again tonight at 9pm EST! Finals take place on Sunday. @evemuirhead @team_muirhead - - - - - #nobis #nobisinc #style #fashion #premium #luxury #highendfashion #luxurywear #premiumwear #areyouoneofus #fashionable #stylish #outerwear #fashionstyle #photooftheday #curling #sponsor #sports #wwcc2017

A post shared by Eve Muirhead (@evemuirhead) on Mar 23, 2017 at 12:28am PDT