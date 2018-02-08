TALVEVÕLUMAA! Kaunitaride paraad Suurbritannia olümpiakoondises (0)

, 8. veebruar 2018, 17:25
Trikisuusataja Rowan Cheshire. (Instagram / Rowan Cheshire)

Briti kõmuleht The Sun tutvustab omade olümpiakoondist endale omase nurga alt: nimelt tuuakse välja kõige ilusamad naised, kes Pyeongchangis võistlevad.

Eve Muirhead (27aastane), curling

Mica Mcneill (24), bobisõit

Katie Ormerod (20), lumelaud

 

Off time spent at the beach!! 🌴

A post shared by Katie Ormerod (@ormerodkatie) on

Elise Christie (27), kiiruisutamine

 

By day a short tracker, by night a farmer! 😉

A post shared by E l i s e C h r i s t i e 🤪 (@elisechristielikescake) on

Rowan Cheshire (21), freestyle-suusatamine

 

Excited to be heading to Wales today for a teeny tiny summer break ☀️

A post shared by Rowan Cheshire (@rowancheshire) on

