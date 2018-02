Carrying the Estonian flag last night was an honor of a lifetime! I’m overwhelmingly grateful for all the nice messages and good wishes! Thank you! Aitäh! 💙🇪🇪 Photo: @anuhammer / @annestiil

A post shared by Saskia Alusalu 🇪🇪 (@saskiaalusalu) on Feb 10, 2018 at 1:26am PST