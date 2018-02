Keep smiling!!! So close on that first run. Took 1 to the grill on the 2nd. Gutted... but proud to be a part of the best Women’s contest to date. That was some show! The girls sent it hard!!! Pic - @sammellishphoto

A post shared by Aimee Fuller (@aimee_fuller) on Feb 18, 2018 at 11:52pm PST