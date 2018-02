Happy 100'th birthday my dear Estonia 🇪🇪 I'm very proud that I can represent Estonian people and colors of this beautiful flag 🙏💙 Congratulations everyone 🌟🇪🇪🌟 Let's celebrate 🎉🎉🎉 #estonia #xenb #homesweethome

A post shared by Ksenija Balta (@ksenijabalta) on Feb 24, 2018 at 5:41am PST