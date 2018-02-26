Eile lõppesid Lõuna-Koreas Pyeongchangis kaks ja pool nädalat kestnud olümpiamängud. Spordimaailm on kindlasti veel kerges "pohmeluses", mistõttu on lähipäevadel talimängud veel kindlasti kuum teema. Õhtuleht hoiab tähtsaimal silma peal. Püsige lainel!
-
22:38
Sellega tänaseks lõpetame, head ööd!
-
22:37
-
21:34
-
21:05
-
20:48
-
20:12
-
19:20
-
18:56
-
18:18
-
17:59
-
-
17:53
-
16:51
-
15:40
-
15:21
-
15:04
-
14:46
-
14:41
🏁 MORNING SESSION 🏁— Formula 1 (@F1) February 26, 2018
RIC 1:20.179 (60)
BOT 1:20.349 (58)
RAI 1:20.506 (60)
HUL 1:20.547 (73)
HAR 1:22.371 (72)
STR 1:22.452 (46)
GRO 1:23.092 (32)
ALO 1:24.202 (10)
ERI 1:24.897 (41)
MAZ 1:25.628 (22)
(Total laps)#F1 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/g7RlFNgXoz
-
14:23
-
14:21
-
14:02
-
-
13:38
-
13:14
-
12:28
The wheels quite literally came off for Fernando Alonso earlier 👀— Formula 1 (@F1) February 26, 2018
Just a handful of laps in - not an ideal start to #F1Testing for McLaren 😬#F1 pic.twitter.com/atANeIlr7L
-
12:08
-
11:51
A spot of all-important aero testing for @RenaultSportF1 this morning 🤓#F1 #F1testing pic.twitter.com/xDUDMGzA3b— Formula 1 (@F1) February 26, 2018
-
11:27
-
11:20
-
11:03
-
10:53
-
10:25
-
-
10:09
-
09:36
-
09:23
-
09:08
Meenutagem alustuseks ilusat 24. veebruari!
-
09:07
Tere hommikust!