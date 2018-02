It’s just surreal!! Knowing where I come from(the bottom). To accomplish a feat never done before in the league I grew up only dreaming that i could be apart of. WOW!! #striveforgreatness🚀 #Istandsolodolo🤴🏾 #jamesgang👑

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 27, 2018 at 8:45pm PST