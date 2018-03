4 PB‘s! 3 SB‘s! Personal record of 6238 points!!! 3rd best heptathlon of a german athlete ever made in history ... But unfortunately still the 4th place today - sometimes it’s not enough. Moving on and working even harder for the medal in #berlin2018 @berlin.2018 @dlv_online

Kai Kazmirek on Mar 3, 2018