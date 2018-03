Klavan has been the best of the 3 senior guys this season IMO, 1 shocker against Burnley at Anfield the only negative, yet he’s been given the fewest opportunities. Strange. Partner for VvD needed in the summer though TBH

Lovren kaotas mõlema Unitedi värava eel otsustava õhuvõitluse Romelu Lukakule. Liverpooli fännide jaoks pole tegemist millegi uuega, sest Lovren on ka varem tõestanud, et tema vorm võib olla väga ebastabiilne. Portaal This is Anfield oli horvaadi hindamisel veel karmim: nemad andsid talle kümne palli skaalal kahe.

I spent the entire morning crying. How could I be so stupid as to not know that Lovren and Trent were going to be targeted? Or that Klavan and Gomez would add more solidity? I haven't seen Klavan play all year and Gomez played midweek...My head is hurting

Both are terrible, I don't know what Klavan has to do to start, before VVD came in he was our best CB.

Problem is Matip is equally shit. What happened to Klavan? He was decent enough during the Christmas and January period.

Ehk oleks taas aeg eestlasele võimalus anda?

On a personal note, I sortof just miss Klavan. I really like him, and though he has his limitations in pace and passing, in my view he’s the most dependable CB at the club after VVD. — Nik Postinger (@nikpostinger) March 10, 2018

The general consensus is that Lovren is our second best defender. I have never held that view. Matip or Klavan all day — Spen LFC (@Spen82) March 10, 2018

Klavan wasn’t doing anything wrong before Van Dijk come in so no idea why he isn’t getting a chance — Anthony Oneill (@antonneillo) March 10, 2018