FOTOD | Grete Šadeiko sõudis lummavas kleidis abieluranda

, 11. märts 2018, 12:32
Robert Griffin III ja Grete Šadeiko. (Instagram @udsweddings)

Kergejõustiklane Grete Šadeiko abiellus täna öösel (10. märtsil) Ameerika jalgpalli staari Robert Griffin III-ga. 

2016. aastal tutvunud paar kihlus mullu maikuus. 2. juulil sündis nende perre ühine laps Gloria.

Šadeiko-Griffini pulmas oli pruutneitsideks Grete õed, mitmevõistleja Grit Šadeiko ja võrkpallur Jade Šadeiko. Peapeiupoisiks oli Ameerika jalgpallur Troy Vital. 

