Jalgpallimaailm palvetab Sir Alex Fergusoni nimel (0)

, 6. mai 2018, 09:45
Sir Alex Ferguson. (PA Images / Scanpix)

Endine Manchester Unitedi peatreener Sir Alex Ferguson käis laupäeval ajuverejooksu tõttu operatsioonil. Šotlase pikaaegne leivaisa ManU teatas, et lõikus läks hästi, kuid mõistagi läheb Fergusonil paranemisega aega.

76aastane mees võitleb mitme Inglismaa ajalehe teatele elu eest. Kõikjalt maailmast saadetakse šotalsele toetavaid sõnumeid, kus tuletatakse meelde, et Ferguson on elukutseline võitja ja jääb peale ka selles lahingus.

