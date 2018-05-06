Endine Manchester Unitedi peatreener Sir Alex Ferguson käis laupäeval ajuverejooksu tõttu operatsioonil. Šotlase pikaaegne leivaisa ManU teatas, et lõikus läks hästi, kuid mõistagi läheb Fergusonil paranemisega aega.
76aastane mees võitleb mitme Inglismaa ajalehe teatele elu eest. Kõikjalt maailmast saadetakse šotalsele toetavaid sõnumeid, kus tuletatakse meelde, et Ferguson on elukutseline võitja ja jääb peale ka selles lahingus.
My thoughts and prayers are with you, my dear friend. Be strong, Boss! pic.twitter.com/kmih28Xpsq— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 5, 2018
Sir #AlexFerguson gets well wishes from football world after emergency brain surgeryhttps://t.co/bpWws4akGG pic.twitter.com/suJXuRcJ8b— FIFA World Cup (@SuperSportsTV) May 6, 2018
Stay Strong Alex Ferguson!!!— Massimiliano Allegri (@OfficialAllegri) May 5, 2018
Our thoughts are with Sir Alex Ferguson this evening. Everyone at Olympique de Marseille wishes him a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/9d9mQ8ysq5— Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) May 5, 2018
Club president Jim Pallotta and all at #ASRoma are hoping and praying Sir Alex Ferguson makes a full and speedy recovery after his surgery. A true football legend. pic.twitter.com/dD82tQL5fU— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 5, 2018
Everyone at #MOTD sends our best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson pic.twitter.com/irottt8vFA— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 5, 2018
Thoughts and prayers are with Sir Alex Ferguson and his family! Stay strong 🙏🏿🙏🏿— R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) May 5, 2018
For everyone at #Galatasaray, we would like to send our very best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson and his loved ones at this difficult time. We wish him a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/CckTiw9avF— Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) May 5, 2018
My thoughts and prayers go to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family on these tough moments #SirAlexFerguson pic.twitter.com/H4f7LNlV0q— Diego Forlan (@DiegoForlan7) May 6, 2018
This evening, everybody at Chelsea FC sends our best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson for a full and swift recovery following emergency surgery.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 5, 2018
Everyone at Manchester City wishes Sir Alex Ferguson a full and speedy recovery after his surgery #footballfamily— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 5, 2018
Wishing Sir Alex Ferguson a speedy recovery! 👍https://t.co/U2Cpw1BVYP— FK Crvena zvezda (@crvenazvezdafk) May 5, 2018
Sir Alex Ferguson - a legend of not just British, but global football. Put the rivalry to one side and pray for the best for Sir Alex.— LiverpoolRed (@5_timesred) May 5, 2018
0 kommentaari