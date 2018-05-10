Mitmevõistleja Janek Õiglane teatas oma Instagrami lehel, et ei saa mai lõpus Götzise kümnevõistlusel osaleda. Põhjuseks kolm kuud tagasi teivashüppetreeningul saadud kannavigastusest tulenev kehv vorm.
"Otsustasime eile, et ei saa Götzises osaleda. Kui sain kolm kuud tagasi vigastada, olin kindel, et jõuan mai lõpuks heasse vormi. Tore, et olen terve, aga mitmevõistluses algab kõik jooksmisest. Kahjuks pole minu jooksuvorm ja teravus selline, mida oleksin oodanud," kirjutas ta.
"Üldiselt olen hooajale mõeldes siiski positiivne. Ei jõua esimest võistlust ära oodata," lisas ta.
24aastane Õiglane kogus mullusel Londoni MMil 8371 punkti ja sai neljanda koha.
