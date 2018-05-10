UPDATE: We decided yesterday that i won’t participate in one of the biggest Combined Events competition in Austria which is held in Götzis. It is a little bit sad for sure, but i think it is right thing to do at the moment. When i got injured almost 3 months ago, then i was pretty sure that i can get to good shape in the end of May. One thing is good that i am healthy, but who knows about combined events, then everything starts from running and my running shape and sharpness isn’t quite there where we want it to be. Overall i feel good and positive about the season. Can’t wait to start the season already and have fun 😍💪🏼 And Thank You @hypomeeting_goetzis for the invitation and hopefully i can compete in the future there many more times. #kallasmanagement #nikeeesti #nike #nordicsport #ampskohvik #spordihooldus #KIAeesti #decathlon #õiglanevärk @nikeesinduskauplused @ampskohvik @nordicsport @spordihooldus

