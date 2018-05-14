The @celtics protect home court and win Game 1!



BOS defeats @cavs 108-83 to take a 1-0 ECF series lead!



Jaylen Brown: 23 PTS

Morris: 21 PTS, 10 REB

Horford: 20 PTS. 6 AST

Jayson Tatum: 16 PTS, 6 REB

Terry Rozier: 8 PTS, 8 AST#CUsRise #NBAPlayoffs



LBJ: 15 PTS, 9 AST, 7 REB pic.twitter.com/eGAZlGTt5D