Kätte on jõudnud uus spordinädal ning Õhtuleht hoiab silma peal kõigel, mis spordimaailmas juhtub. Täna on Roomas toimuval tenniseturniirl võistlustules nii Kaia Kanepi (orienteeruvalt kell 13.30) ning Anett Kontaveit (orienteeruvalt kell 18.00). Püsi lainel!
The @celtics protect home court and win Game 1!— NBA (@NBA) May 13, 2018
BOS defeats @cavs 108-83 to take a 1-0 ECF series lead!
Jaylen Brown: 23 PTS
Morris: 21 PTS, 10 REB
Horford: 20 PTS. 6 AST
Jayson Tatum: 16 PTS, 6 REB
Terry Rozier: 8 PTS, 8 AST#CUsRise #NBAPlayoffs
LBJ: 15 PTS, 9 AST, 7 REB pic.twitter.com/eGAZlGTt5D