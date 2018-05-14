OTSE | Sport 14.05: Kanepi ja Kontaveit astuvad Roomas väljakule (0)

, 14. mai 2018, 09:54
Anett Kontaveit. (AFP/Scanpix)
Kätte on jõudnud uus spordinädal ning Õhtuleht hoiab silma peal kõigel, mis spordimaailmas juhtub. Täna on Roomas toimuval tenniseturniirl võistlustules nii Kaia Kanepi (orienteeruvalt kell 13.30) ning Anett Kontaveit (orienteeruvalt kell 18.00). Püsi lainel!
