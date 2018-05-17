Anett Kontaveiti mäng Venus Williamsiga peeti Rooma tennisekeskuse peaväljakul ja mõistagi võitis selle spordiala fännide tähelepanu. Eestlanna kaunis esitus tõi sotsiaalmeedias taas kaasa ohtralt kiidusõnu.
Kontaveiti pakutakse tulevaseks Suure slämmi turniiri võitjaks ja juba eelseisvate Prantsusmaa lahtiste finalistiks. Ning tema lööki võrreldakse Serena Williamsi omaga!
Anett #Kontaveit is like a more consistent version f #Muguruza Her game almost resembles that f a young Venus Williams.— Nayan (@njb_moon) May 17, 2018
Excellent all-round game & at home on all surfaces...Definitely a future slam champ.#Kontaveit is my early pick as a 2018 @rolandgarros finalist..🎾👍🏽
Really hope Kontaveit has a decent draw in RG, but she'll probably get a really good player in rd 2 or something🙄— Hamze Yusuf (@hamzeyus) May 17, 2018
There's something about Anett Kontaveit... She hits the ball just exactly the way Serena does hit!— Yemiojo Samuel (@yemmmyojo) May 17, 2018
She just Ousted Venus in straight sets! #ibi18
Anett Kontaveit, still under the radar a little at No. 26, records 5th Top 10 win and 2nd straight over Venus Williams. Into the quarters in Rome https://t.co/9nTtEYVpER— Steve Tignor (@SteveTignor) May 17, 2018
Last year she made the semis in Rome and the 4R ( a tight 3 setter she could have won too against Timea) and i thought she developed more as a clay player but this year she is struggling on clay. Also Kontaveit is peaking on this surface. Hope she has a good RG draw.— Rámon (@ramonjonath) May 17, 2018
Como en Madrid la semana pasada, Anett Kontaveit vuelve a vencer a Venus Williams, esta vez por 62 76(3) en #Roma. La estonia irá en QFs ante Sevastova o Wozniacki.— Tenis Break (@Tenis_Break) May 17, 2018
Estonian Anett Kontaveit reaches the Rome QFs again. Last year she beat then-#1 Kerber; this year she beats Venus Williams 6-2, 7-6(3). #ibi18— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) May 17, 2018
Venus wasn't aggressive enough throughout the match. The stats weren't bad. 17 winners - 14 unforced errors. Also Kontaveit was ballin. She hit 26 winners to 14 ues.— Chad (@CCSMOOTH13) May 17, 2018
