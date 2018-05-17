Anett Kontaveiti mäng Venus Williamsiga peeti Rooma tennisekeskuse peaväljakul ja mõistagi võitis selle spordiala fännide tähelepanu. Eestlanna kaunis esitus tõi sotsiaalmeedias taas kaasa ohtralt kiidusõnu.

Kontaveiti pakutakse tulevaseks Suure slämmi turniiri võitjaks ja juba eelseisvate Prantsusmaa lahtiste finalistiks. Ning tema lööki võrreldakse Serena Williamsi omaga!

Anett #Kontaveit is like a more consistent version f #Muguruza Her game almost resembles that f a young Venus Williams.

Excellent all-round game & at home on all surfaces...Definitely a future slam champ.#Kontaveit is my early pick as a 2018 @rolandgarros finalist..🎾👍🏽 — Nayan (@njb_moon) May 17, 2018

Really hope Kontaveit has a decent draw in RG, but she'll probably get a really good player in rd 2 or something🙄 — Hamze Yusuf (@hamzeyus) May 17, 2018

There's something about Anett Kontaveit... She hits the ball just exactly the way Serena does hit!



She just Ousted Venus in straight sets! #ibi18 — Yemiojo Samuel (@yemmmyojo) May 17, 2018

Anett Kontaveit, still under the radar a little at No. 26, records 5th Top 10 win and 2nd straight over Venus Williams. Into the quarters in Rome https://t.co/9nTtEYVpER — Steve Tignor (@SteveTignor) May 17, 2018

Last year she made the semis in Rome and the 4R ( a tight 3 setter she could have won too against Timea) and i thought she developed more as a clay player but this year she is struggling on clay. Also Kontaveit is peaking on this surface. Hope she has a good RG draw. — Rámon (@ramonjonath) May 17, 2018

Como en Madrid la semana pasada, Anett Kontaveit vuelve a vencer a Venus Williams, esta vez por 62 76(3) en #Roma. La estonia irá en QFs ante Sevastova o Wozniacki.



pic.twitter.com/mZa2JV6rGh — Tenis Break (@Tenis_Break) May 17, 2018

Estonian Anett Kontaveit reaches the Rome QFs again. Last year she beat then-#1 Kerber; this year she beats Venus Williams 6-2, 7-6(3). #ibi18 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) May 17, 2018