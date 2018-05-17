TWITTERIMÖLL | Peaväljakul säranud Kontaveit võidab taas tennisemaailma tähelepanu (0)

, 17. mai 2018, 16:53
Anett Kontaveit pärast võitu Venus Williamsi üle. (AP/Scanpix)

Anett Kontaveiti mäng Venus Williamsiga peeti Rooma tennisekeskuse peaväljakul ja mõistagi võitis selle spordiala fännide tähelepanu. Eestlanna kaunis esitus tõi sotsiaalmeedias taas kaasa ohtralt kiidusõnu.

Kontaveiti pakutakse tulevaseks Suure slämmi turniiri võitjaks ja juba eelseisvate Prantsusmaa lahtiste finalistiks. Ning tema lööki võrreldakse Serena Williamsi omaga!

