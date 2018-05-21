20. mai pühapäev on spordimaailmas autasude jagamise päralt. Medalivõitjad selguvad nii jäähoki MMil kui ka korvpalli Euroliigas. Lisaks mahub päeva ava veel palju põnevat, millel silma peal hoiame. Püsige meiega!
00:23
Sellega tänaseks lõpetame, head ööd!
00:21
00:17
Rootsi on maailmameister, võites bullitiseeria 2:1 ning mängu 3:2.
00:10
Rootsi tabas 2,7 sekundit enne lisaaja lõppu posti. Ees ootavad karistusvisked.
SHOOUT OUT TIME— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 20, 2018
23:58
Lisaaega on jäänud mängida kuus minutit.
We’re halfway through the overtime period #SWEvsSUI pic.twitter.com/N1GvSwF5in— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 20, 2018
23:38
Tuleb kiita rahvusvahelise jäähokiliidu Twitteri konto haldajat. Mõned stiilinäited:
We don’t think we’re ready for OT #SWEvsSUI pic.twitter.com/fgATuzbcSB— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 20, 2018
Josi is back out and we have 8:53 left in the third #SWEvsSUI pic.twitter.com/UPpyX0cZDJ— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 20, 2018
It’s the final countdown #SWEvsSUI #IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/DxOVbdiv7Z— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 20, 2018
We’ve got 4-on-4 action as a pair of cross checking citations were handed out #SWEvsSUI pic.twitter.com/dcdl2tiHaq— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 20, 2018
23:32
Jäähokis ootab meid ees lisaaeg!
#SWEvsSUI is going to OVERTIME! We will have a 15 min intermission, then 20 minutes of 4-on-4 #IIHFWorlds— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 20, 2018
23:18
.@RMBaloncesto gets it done to take home the 🏆#F4GLORY pic.twitter.com/jPISCOhiAq— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) May 20, 2018
-
23:17
23:15
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆#CHAMP10NS | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/fEq2WBpwMw— Real Madrid Basket 🏀 (@RMBaloncesto) May 20, 2018
22:35
Üks kolmandik on veel ees.
#SWEvsSUI after 40 minutes:— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 20, 2018
🇸🇪 2
🇨🇭 2
22:29
Kolmas veerandaeg kuulub Realile 25:15 ning neljandale veerandajale minnakse vastu Hispaania klubi 63:55 eduseisus.
-
22:26
Mika Zibanejad viigistab enamuses mängides mänguseisu. Rootsi - Šveits 2:2.
-
22:16
Look at this stunning snipe from Meier that gave @SwissIceHockey the lead back #SWEvsSUI #IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/jm7s83X82e— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 20, 2018
-
22:12
Šveits - Rootsi 2:1
🚨🇨🇭 Meier with a SNIPE on the power play and @SwissIceHockey takes the 2-1 lead #SWEvsSUI— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 20, 2018
-
22:01
21:58
It's tight at the break...#F4GLORY pic.twitter.com/Zc3yZXhe2a— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) May 20, 2018
-
21:53
Šveitsi avavärav:
Niederreiter opens the scoring for @SwissIceHockey! #SWEvsSUI pic.twitter.com/KLp7e5RdGQ— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 20, 2018
Rootsi viigivärav:
.@Trekronorse get it right back! Nyquist ties it up as #SWEvsSUI heads to the first intermission #IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/KloHx2tkr5— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 20, 2018
21:50
Fenerbahce võitis avapoolaja 40:38.
-
21:47
Šveits suutis Rootsi vastu eduseisu hoida täpselt poolteist minutit. Nino Niederreiteri avaväravale vastas rootslaste poolt Gustav Nyquist.
Seis 1:1, avakolmandiku on jäänud mängida kaks minutit.
-
21:35
The steal from @rudy5fernandez leads to the Taylor SLAM!#7DAYSMagicMoment #F4GLORY pic.twitter.com/yS55Dn3Tf8— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) May 20, 2018
-
21:35
.@23Llull with the patient play to find Randolph in the corner who DRILLS the 👌#7DAYSMagicMoment #F4GLORY pic.twitter.com/mOEN0UaUgJ— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) May 20, 2018
-
21:35
21:25
Madridi Real võitis Fenerbahce vastu avaveerandi 21:17. Real on hetkel tabanud neli kaugviset viiest.
Ahmet Duverioglu rattles the rim!— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) May 20, 2018
The big man starting strong 💪#7DAYSMagicMoment #F4GLORY pic.twitter.com/okJXY0tczu
21:16
GAME ON! @Trekronorse vs @SwissIceHockey GOING FOR GOLD! #IIHFWorlds 🏆 pic.twitter.com/nGX5oKmZ8H— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 20, 2018
-
21:05
Fenerbahce algkoosseis:
İlk Beşimiz | Starters! #NeverEnough #F4GLORY pic.twitter.com/BxaVK7LKi9— Fenerbahçe Doğuş (@FBBasketbol) May 20, 2018
Madridi Reali algkoosseis:
📝✅🏀 #RMMovistar— Real Madrid Basket 🏀 (@RMBaloncesto) May 20, 2018
La FINAL de #F4GLORY contra @FBBasketbol ha comenzado...
¡Este es nuestro quinteto!#GameON | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/b5tRNzuCmq
-
21:04
20:16
20:11
ŽALGIRIS VÕITIS 79:77
-
19:16
19:07
18:53
USA juhib Kanada vastu 2:1. Mängida 3.34 viimast perioodi.
Ref Cam: Bonino Edition@usahockey #USAvsCAN #IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/6ZUMFhdCxP— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 20, 2018
-
18:52
Žalgiris võitis CSKA vastu poolaja 41:35.
The no-look dime from @KPangos 👀— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) May 20, 2018
The BIG finish from @Aaron_White30 #7DAYSMagicMoment #F4GLORY pic.twitter.com/CdniS43E5L
-
18:27
Euroliiga pronksimäng: Žalgiris võitis CSKA vastu avaveerandi 22:19. Leedulaste eest on 6 punkti toonud Antanas KAvaliauskas ning Vasilije Micic. CSKA resultatiivseim on hetkel Cory Higgins 7 punktiga.
-
18:25
18:11
Tic. Tac. Toe.— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 20, 2018
What a play and what a goal! @HC_Men tie the game before the end of the second period #USAvsCAN #IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/Ybv5qeuote
-
18:11
Kreider drives to the net and hooks the puck past McElhinney's leg and gets @usahockey on the board! #USAvsCAN #IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/ZwOwtDmmSM— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 20, 2018
-
18:04
17:39
17:07
16:42
15:57
15:46
📹 1, 2, 3... FENER! #NeverEnough #F4GLORY pic.twitter.com/UmWPyi0kxm— Fenerbahçe Doğuş (@FBBasketbol) May 20, 2018
-
14:31
14:13
12:35
12:11
11:12
10:49
10:21
10:09
09:50
09:32
Jäähoki MMil tehakse täna läbi sama programm. Pronksimäng kell 16.45, USA vs Kanda. Finaal kell 21.15 Rootsi vs Šveits!
.@SwissIceHockey is going for gold! It was a nail-biter right down to the last buzzer as @HC_Men would not go down without a fight #CANvsSUI #IIHFWorlds— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 19, 2018
Read more: https://t.co/RWrxwbPkdH pic.twitter.com/cf6KyFmZBc
09:29
Alustame Euroliigast. Pronksimäng kell 18, Moskva CSKA vs Kaunase Žalgiris. Finaal kell 21, Madridi Real vs Fenerbahce!
-
09:23
Tere hommikust!