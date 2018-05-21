NII SEE JUHTUS | Sport 20.05: Finaalides pidutsesid Madridi Real ning Rootsi (0)

, 21. mai 2018, 00:23
Facundo Campazzo tähistamas Reali tiitlivõitu. (AFP/Scanpix)
20. mai pühapäev on spordimaailmas autasude jagamise päralt. Medalivõitjad selguvad nii jäähoki MMil kui ka korvpalli Euroliigas. Lisaks mahub päeva ava veel palju põnevat, millel silma peal hoiame. Püsige meiega!  

