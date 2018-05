So contest season is over! Took second in Masters open category and 4 th in men up to 85kg. Not the best results but it is Spain....😉 10 times in top 3 this spring and only one time 4th. Now time to rest!🤗 #madrid #diamondcupmadrid #runnerup #champion #teamkiivikas

A post shared by Ott Kiivikas (@ottkiivikas) on May 27, 2018 at 5:51am PDT