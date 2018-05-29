Õnneliku kaotajana Prantsusmaa lahtiste tennisemeistrivõistluste põhiturniirile pääsenud Jürgen Zopp (ATP 136.) näitas sajaga, et vääris võimalust - ta jäi maailma 14. reketi Jack Socki vastu settidega 1:2 taha, kuid võitles lõpuni ja võitis ligi neljatunnise lahingu 6:7, 6:2, 4:6, 7:6, 6:3!

Too saavutus ei jätnud tennisesõpru kaugeltki külmaks. Alljärgnevalt valik Zopi võidust ajendatud enamjaolt inglisekeelseid säutse Twitteris.

Üks omapärasemaid kõlab nii: "Ma ei teadnudki, et Jürgen Klopi Eesti päritolu noorem poolvend on nii hea tennisemängija. Õnnitlused, härra Jürgen Zopp."

Jack Suck (not a typo) continues his free fall, but congrats to Zopp, one of the best surnames in tennis. — Dr. Sholz (@SholzTalks10s) May 29, 2018

On behalf of everyone, thanks Zopp — Helen Todd (@HelenTodd3) May 29, 2018

With all due respect to those guys, Jack Sock's last 4 GS matches, lost to



RG Zopp (ranking 136)

AO Sugita (41)

US Thompson (73)

WI Ofner (217), 2nd round — Tennis Gamps (@TGamps) May 29, 2018

I didn’t realise Jurgen Klopp’s much younger half brother from Estonia was such a good tennis player. Congratulations Mr Jurgen Zopp. — philip wright (@philwrig) May 29, 2018

I haven't cared for most of American men's tennis since Sandgren & Isner showed their asses & (as far as I saw) the rest of them said zip/zero about it. They were silent then so when they need support, I'm silent now. Go Zopp! #FrenchOpen2018 — Me (@Ciara_Explains) May 29, 2018

Great moment for Jurgen Zopp, getting his first slam win in four years. Was outside the Top 500 a year ago after an abdominal tear. Now nearing a Top 100 return. https://t.co/oAYkVe3po7 — Josh Meiseles (@jmeistennis) May 29, 2018

I love seeing the emotion from players like Zopp when they win matches like that. It’s beautiful. — Nick Nemeroff (@NNemeroff) May 29, 2018

Jack Sock knocked out by Lucky Loser, Jurgen Zopp in five sets. Sock and his terrible attitude are having a terrible season. #RG18 pic.twitter.com/EiskD4ARoy — Tony Fairbairn (@fairbairntony8) May 29, 2018

Zopp in tears, what a win for him, second top 20 win in his career (or first since his first was vs Haas via ret.). Sock awful season continues. — Jonathan (@JotaYQue) May 29, 2018

Jürgen Zopp on parem kui Federer, Nadal ja Murray kokku don't @ me — Anders Nõmm (@Fauxnine_) May 29, 2018

Jurgen Zopp you fucking legend 💪 #RolandGarros — Jack Hayes (@JackHayes19) May 29, 2018

Never heard of Jurgen Zopp before, but loving his work today. Sounds like Sock was being a complete brat during the match. Karma's a bitch, Jack! #RG18 — Kate Mullen (@NinjaArkRock) May 29, 2018

Zopp showed us how to behave on court, even if you lose a set. Sock showed us how a lack of mental strength looks like. Well done Jürgen 👍 #RG18 — Lina (@mrs_tenista) May 29, 2018

Emotional Jurgen Zopp. What a win for him. He def. Jack Sock 6-7 6-2 4-6 7-6 6-3. pic.twitter.com/hpJIOvQjuh — Rena (@_irenka23_) May 29, 2018

I don't know what a Zopp is, but God bless you sir. #RG18 — Matthew (@MRisingStar18) May 29, 2018

Uskumatu! Jürgen Zopp who qualified as a "lucky loser" just beat 14th seeded Jack Sock in the 1st round! Biggest result in the career for the Estonian! #RolandGarros — Deni (@denidelev) May 29, 2018

Party time in Estonia! Zopp beats Sock! #FrenchOpen 🇪🇪 — dean (@canadean17) May 29, 2018

Jürgen Zopp on hull poiss — kristjan "kus on moonirõngikud" kallaste (@iAmKirillov) May 29, 2018