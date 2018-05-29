TWITTERIMÖLL | "Ma ei teadnudki, et Jürgen Klopi Eesti päritolu noorem poolvend on nii hea tennisemängija. Õnnitlused, härra Jürgen Zopp." (0)

Õnneliku kaotajana Prantsusmaa lahtiste tennisemeistrivõistluste põhiturniirile pääsenud Jürgen Zopp (ATP 136.) näitas sajaga, et vääris võimalust - ta jäi maailma 14. reketi Jack Socki vastu settidega 1:2 taha, kuid võitles lõpuni ja võitis ligi neljatunnise lahingu 6:7, 6:2, 4:6, 7:6, 6:3!

Too saavutus ei jätnud tennisesõpru kaugeltki külmaks. Alljärgnevalt valik Zopi võidust ajendatud enamjaolt inglisekeelseid säutse Twitteris.

Üks omapärasemaid kõlab nii: "Ma ei teadnudki, et Jürgen Klopi Eesti päritolu noorem poolvend on nii hea tennisemängija. Õnnitlused, härra Jürgen Zopp."

