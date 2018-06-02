TWITTERIMÖLL | Kontaveit kuulub liivaväljakul maailma eliiti (0)

, 2. juuni 2018, 14:54
Anett Kontaveit (Reuters/Scanpix)

Anett Kontaveit (WTA 24.) ja Petra Kvitova (WTA 8.) pakkusid Prantsusmaa lahtiste tennisemeistrivõistluste kolmandas ringis tennisesõpradele tõelise maiuspala. 127 minutit kestnud kohtumise võitis Kontaveit 7:6 (6), 7:6 (4) ning säutsumeistritel ei jäänud eestlanna imeline hoog märkamata. 

