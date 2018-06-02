Anett Kontaveit (WTA 24.) ja Petra Kvitova (WTA 8.) pakkusid Prantsusmaa lahtiste tennisemeistrivõistluste kolmandas ringis tennisesõpradele tõelise maiuspala. 127 minutit kestnud kohtumise võitis Kontaveit 7:6 (6), 7:6 (4) ning säutsumeistritel ei jäänud eestlanna imeline hoog märkamata.
Kontaveit now has back-to-back 4Rs at Slams, Kvitova has yet to do so since, 2012 US OPEN!— Grasstra Kwimbletova 🦁 🌱 (@silaslej_) June 2, 2018
After reaching USO R16 in '15, Kontaveit went eight majors without R16 (including six R1 losses, though she's way too good for that). Now she has back-to-back R16s this season. Good push.— Chris Oddo (@TheFanChild) June 2, 2018
Our new rising star is Anett Kontaveit. ❤👊💪👍❤— D. Darma.S (@darmas_8) June 2, 2018
I kinda dont want to see Sloane ram rodded by Kontaveit lmao. 🙈— BriWoopity Scoop (@BDFoust) June 2, 2018
Kvitova has just been beaten by Kontaveit- is this player the real deal? 😉#RolandGarros #tennis @endeavoursport— Bridget Deptford (@Biddibops) June 2, 2018
Kontaveit's win not a big shock. She's so dangerous on the clay. Estonian now has wins on the clay in the last 12 months against;— Iain Fordyce (@IainFordyce) June 2, 2018
Muguruza
Kerber
Venus
Wozniacki
Kvitova#RG18
Some: “Wow. No one saw that enormous upset coming! Who is this Kontaveit kid?"— Courtney Nguyen (@FortyDeuceTwits) June 2, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/1Wa7RrLytw
Kontaveit will destroy Stephens next round— Sergraya (@wozniackiis) June 2, 2018
aaaa anett kontaveit on niii supertubli!!!!!— nete (@mgicbtshop) June 2, 2018
Kvitova and Kontaveit left their hearts on that court today. Good job ladies. #RG18 pic.twitter.com/iNk1xnD2BI— We See Each Other ✌❄ (@LittleMixBahama) June 2, 2018
0 kommentaari