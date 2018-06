I get asked so many times what I find most difficult in reaching my goals- in fitness and in my career? ✨Honestly speaking it is coming out of comfort zone and always being ready for changes. What I mean is the understanding that things that I needed to do to become Estonian Champion aren’t far enough for what I need to do do compete as a pro competitor in IFBB Professional league as a mother of 2 kids. So many times we love to do things in a certain way expecting to have a different result.Sounds reasonable? No, but this is what we do so often! I tend to do at least. ✨The hardest thing for me is to let go of old things, beliefs, habits, training plans, exercises etc that once worked...it’s my biggest challenge. Constantly finding ways to improve, learn and change to reach higher goals. Stepping out of old boxes as much as I can. Today as a mother of two kids I need to set my goals even smarter and plan my days better than ever. #competitionprep #ifbbpro #mylife #constantlylearning @hersajakiri @sportlandeesti @arigatotallinn @galinadeinegaphotography #underarmour MUSH @makeupandtanningpopup @kristiturk

