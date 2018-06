Big shout-out to @tgr_wrc mechanics who managed to fix our car last night! We will be back on the road today and take everything what we can! 💪👊 ——— #FightUntilTheEnd #NeverGiveUp #GoOtt #WRC #TGR_WRC

