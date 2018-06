⏱ SS3: 10:47.6

2nd fastest so far, 4.8s up on #Ogier and 1.5s down on #Tänak

« I pushed more on this stage but the road is cleaning up especially in the last section it was really slippery as the stage is much drier than the previous one. » #HMSGOfficial #WRC #RallyItalia pic.twitter.com/aIsV8QiOAH