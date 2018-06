Veider fakt: Portugal ega Hispaania pole kunagi 15. juunil võitnud.

Neither Spain nor Portugal have ever won on June 15. The Spanish team lost 2-1 against Belgium in the European Championship in 1980 & drew 1-1 with France in the European Championship 1996, while Portugal lost 2-0 against Switzerland in the Euro2008 6 drew 0-0 with Costa of Ivory