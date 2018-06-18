OTSE | Jalgpalli MM: Inglismaa ja Belgia lähevad kohustuslike võitude järele, Rootsil kolm punkti käes (2)

, 18. juuni 2018, 16:53
Rootsi mängija Albin Ekdal (vasakul). (AFP/Scanpix)
OTSEÜLEKANNE

Jalgpalli MMi alagrupiturniir on täies hoos ning täna saab kaasa elada kolmele matšile: kell 15 kohtuvad F-grupis Rootsi ja Lõuna-Korea, kell 18 G-grupis Belgia ja Panama ning kell 21 samuti G-grupis Tuneesia ja Inglismaa. Hoia MMil silma peal Õhtulehe blogi vahendusel!
  • 16:53
    JALGPALL

    Rootsi võitis 1:0!

  • 16:46
    JALGPALL

    53,8% tänavuse MMi väravatest on sündinud standardolukordadest!


  • 16:39
    JALGPALL

    Ka koertele meeldib MM!




  • 16:22
    JALGPALL

    1:0. Penalti realiseeris Andreas Granqvist. Kindlalt paremasse alla nurka.

     
  • 16:20
    JALGPALL

    PENALT!

  • 16:19
    JALGPALL

    VIDEOKOHTUNIK! Rootslased nõuavad penaltit! Mida ütleb arvuti (loe: videokohtunik)?!

  • 16:16
    JALGPALL

    Tunnike mängitud, seis endiselt 0:0.

  • 16:04
    JALGPALL

    Kui MM hakkab elu üle võtma..




  • 15:58
    JALGPALL

    Rootsi koondis pole 382 (!) minutit väravat löönud.




  • 15:55
    JALGPALL

    Hetkel tõmbavad mehed poolajapausil hinge. Seis 0:0.

  • 15:44
    JALGPALL

    Rootslased on endiselt aktiivsemad, aga löögid on nõrgad või ebatäpsed. 

  • 15:32
    JALGPALL

    Bergi löögi tõrjus suurepäraselt Lõuna-Korea väravavaht! Internetis on juba leitud võimas paralleel.


  • 15:28
    JALGPALL

    Markus Berg jättis hea võimaluse kasutamata.


  • 15:26
    JALGPALL

    27 minutit pallitud. Seni on aktiivsemaks pooleks Rootsi. 

  • 15:24
    JALGPALL


  • 15:20
    JALGPALL

  • 14:58

    Läks! Päeva esimeses matšis panid palli mängu Rootsi ja Lõuna-Korea!



  • 13:53

  • 13:52

  • 11:43

  • 11:34

  • 11:09

    Kas nõustud?

  • 10:51

  • 10:49

  • 10:02


  • 09:25

  • 09:24

  • 09:03

2 kommentaari

I
Ikka ootasin,millal mm algab  /   17:10, 18. juuni 2018
nüüd on neljas-viies päev ja mul huvi läinud.Ju on saanud korraga liiga palju.Rootsi mäng oli überigav.Suured kollased kollid togisid endast poole väiksemaid ja kui ise kõpsu said,siis piherdasid maas,nagu lõuna eurooplased parimatel aegadel.Aga noh,vahet pole,siit alagrupist küll keegi edasi ei saa ja võitja kohtub tänava nurgal Onu Stjoopaga ja teine koht läheb mausoleumi ekskursile.
P
Pets  /   12:06, 18. juuni 2018
Inglismaa saab alagrupist edasi, kui vastu panna Eesti tiim(itus).
Teistega läheb ülikeeruliseks.
