Jalgpalli MMi alagrupiturniir on täies hoos ning täna saab kaasa elada kolmele matšile: kell 15 kohtuvad F-grupis Rootsi ja Lõuna-Korea, kell 18 G-grupis Belgia ja Panama ning kell 21 samuti G-grupis Tuneesia ja Inglismaa. Hoia MMil silma peal Õhtulehe blogi vahendusel!
16:53
Rootsi võitis 1:0!
16:46
53,8% tänavuse MMi väravatest on sündinud standardolukordadest!
53.8 - 53.8 per cent of all goals at the #WorldCup 2018 have come from set pieces (14 out of 26). Armory. pic.twitter.com/92agFK7xEo— OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) June 18, 2018
16:39
Ka koertele meeldib MM!
😙💕💗 #WorldCup #Russia2018 #SWE pic.twitter.com/RZL8rHGM9f— Nj🙃yjung (@njoyjung) June 18, 2018
16:22
1:0. Penalti realiseeris Andreas Granqvist. Kindlalt paremasse alla nurka.
16:20
PENALT!
16:19
VIDEOKOHTUNIK! Rootslased nõuavad penaltit! Mida ütleb arvuti (loe: videokohtunik)?!
16:16
Tunnike mängitud, seis endiselt 0:0.
16:04
Kui MM hakkab elu üle võtma..
All of us during the #WorldCup 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/d2j8ilVVns— 9GAG Football ⚽ (@9GAGFootball) June 18, 2018
15:58
Rootsi koondis pole 382 (!) minutit väravat löönud.
Sweden have now gone 382 minutes of play without scoring, with their last goal coming in a 2-1 defeat against Chile back in March. Blunted. #SWEKOR #WorldCup #SWE #KOR pic.twitter.com/65Od1ojKa0— 9GAG Football ⚽ (@9GAGFootball) June 18, 2018
15:55
Hetkel tõmbavad mehed poolajapausil hinge. Seis 0:0.
15:44
Rootslased on endiselt aktiivsemad, aga löögid on nõrgad või ebatäpsed.
15:32
Bergi löögi tõrjus suurepäraselt Lõuna-Korea väravavaht! Internetis on juba leitud võimas paralleel.
Live look at #KOR goalkeeper Cho Hyun-Woo#WorldCup #SWEKOR pic.twitter.com/N5am3GIzUU— COPA90 US (@COPA90US) June 18, 2018
15:28
Markus Berg jättis hea võimaluse kasutamata.
The first clear chance falls to Markus Berg - but he side-foots straight at the keeper.— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 18, 2018
There are a few former #SWE strikers who would have put that away... https://t.co/S2SU0L30Ew#WorldCup #bbcworldcup pic.twitter.com/uhnbblRouM
15:26
27 minutit pallitud. Seni on aktiivsemaks pooleks Rootsi.
15:24
1 - South Korea have won only one of their last nine World Cup games (D3 L5) - it was in their opening match of the 2010 edition against Greece (2-0). Struggle. #SWEKOR #WorldCup #SWE #KOR pic.twitter.com/25KklDUMgP— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 18, 2018
15:20
14:58
Läks! Päeva esimeses matšis panid palli mängu Rootsi ja Lõuna-Korea!
TEAM NEWS // We have the teams for #SWEKOR... 👀#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/l6e1oCpBc8— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 18, 2018
13:53
13:52
11:43
11:34
11:09
Kas nõustud?
10:51
10:49
10:02
ESTOY LLORANDO.pic.twitter.com/rHpzMPG4Vn— Lord (@Lordcruyff) June 17, 2018
09:25
09:24
09:03
2 kommentaari
Teistega läheb ülikeeruliseks.
