20 mängu ilma 0:0 viigita! Rekord pole enam kaugel.





0 - There have been no 0-0 draws in any of the 20 games at the 2018 World Cup so far - the last time that this happened was in 1954 (no 0-0's in the 26-game tournament). Goals.#IRNESP #ESP #IRN #WorldCup