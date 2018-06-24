Kell 17.10 startisid vormel 1 autod üle pika aja taas Prantsusmaa GP'l - viimati sõideti seda 2007. aastal. Paul Ricardi ringrajal toimuvale võidusõidule startis parimalt kohalt Lewis Hamilton, teisena Valtteri Bottas, kolmandana Sebastian Vettel.
Etapp alustas maruliselt, juba esimeses kurvis sõitis Sebastian Vettel tagant sisse Valtteri Bottasele. Mehed langesid võistlejaterivi lõppu ning rajale tuli turvaauto. Lõpuks kihutas Vettel end viiendaks, Bottasse laeks jäi seitsmes koht.
Oma karjääri 75. esikohalt rajale startinud Hamilton näitas aga kindlat sõitu ning tema esikoht polnud kordagi ohus. Lõpuks oli tema edu Max Verstappeni ees seitse sekundit. Paul Ricardi ringrajast sai kahekümne kuues ringrada, kus Hamilton etapi võitnud.
Üldtabel:
1. Hamilton 145
2. Vettel 131
3. Ricciardio 96
4. Bottas 92
5. Räikkönen 83
6. Verstappen 68
7. Hülkenberg 34
8. Alonso 32
9. Sainz 28
10. Magnussen 27
-
18:53
Kahekümne kuues ringrada, kus Hamilton võitnud. Võimas!
🏁 CLASSIFICATION (RACE FINISH) 🏁— Formula 1 (@F1) June 24, 2018
A controlled race from Hamilton and the 26th different circuit where he's won!#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/EAr0dCXJ5f
-
18:48
Hamilton: "Hea töö, kutid! Hea meel ka Inglismaa jalgpallikoondise üle. On ilus pühapäev. Head pühapäeva kõigile!"
-
18:46
Neljas Ricciardo, viies Vettel, kuues Magnussen, seitsmes Bottas, kaheksas Sainz, üheksas Hülkenberg, kümnes Leclerc.
-
18:44
Sõit läbi! Hamilton võidab ning tõuseb sarja liidriks!
BREAKING: @LewisHamilton wins the #FrenchGP and retakes the lead in the 2018 Drivers’ Championship #F1 pic.twitter.com/zKCBD8LfeQ— Formula 1 (@F1) June 24, 2018
-
18:40
Strollil puruneb rehv. Päris palju draamat veel sõidu lõppu.
-
18:38
Nii, mis toimub Sainziga? Tehnilised probleemid.
No No No... @Carlossainz55 reports loss of power with just 3 laps to go.#F1 #FrenchGP 🇫🇷 #StayUpdated @F1 #WTF1 @wtf1official @bbcf1— F1 Latest Updates (@latest_f1) June 24, 2018
-
18:27
Bottase boksipeatus venis veidi pikaks ja mees langes kuuendalt kohalt üheksandaks.
LAP 41/53— Formula 1 (@F1) June 24, 2018
A late stop for Bottas, who drops from sixth to ninth#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ftjAgvpEjn
-
18:22
40 ringi sõidetud, 13 veel minna.
Vuelta 40: Posiciones #FrenchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/svpKfWyOUq— Fanat1cos (@Fanat1cos) June 24, 2018
-
18:21
Kiiremate ringide edetabel
FASTEST LAPS (37/53 LAPS)— Formula 1 (@F1) June 24, 2018
Hamilton, Verstappen and Raikkonen trade quickest times
And it's the Iceman who leads the way at the moment 💪#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/AJ6dQVIkQ0
-
18:13
Hamilton lõpuks boksis!
LAP 33/53— Formula 1 (@F1) June 24, 2018
Hamilton finally comes in for fresh rubber with 20 laps to go
He emerges behind Raikkonen, who's yet to pit#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/3mWmM1V67I
-
-
18:04
Seis 26 ringi järel.
CLASSIFICATION (LAP 26/53)— Formula 1 (@F1) June 24, 2018
Hamilton still leading the way as we hit half-distance#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/8mkc8bCQjA
-
17:58
Seis 25 ringi järel.
Vuelta 25: Posiciones #FrenchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/dkekNQt020— Fanat1cos (@Fanat1cos) June 24, 2018
-
17:57
Hamilton sõidab kiireima ringi ja on Verstappenist seitse sekundit ees. Seni on tal kõik hästi sujunud.
-
17:56
Renault' fännid rõõmustamas, kui Sainz kolmandaks tõusis.
REPLAY: Renault fans go wild when @Carlossainz55 moves up to 3rd— Formula 1 (@F1) June 24, 2018
😍 #FrenchGP 🇫🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/lcxWK9aD6i
-
17:49
Ocon peab koduvõistlust raja kõrvalt jälgima.
LAP 17/53— Formula 1 (@F1) June 24, 2018
Not the view Esteban Ocon was hoping for at his home race 😕#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Gb9yXWypYt
-
17:45
17 ringi 53st sõidetud: Hamilton, Verstappen, Ricciardo, Räikkonen, Sainz, Magnussen.
-
17:44
Hülkenberg parandas positsiooni. Nüüd siis üheksas.
Hulkenberg out brakes Grosjean at the Turn 8 chicane and takes P9— Sky Sports F1 🏎 (@SkySportsF1) June 24, 2018
LIVE NOW on Sky Sports F1
📺 Sky Go: https://t.co/fxH1316WnM
🗒️ Blog: https://t.co/SzGssX5IJr
#SkyF1 #F1 #FrenchGP 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/xUrvSZeBHY
-
17:43
Stardi eel kardeti vihma. Pilved on, vett veel mitte.
LAP 13/53— Formula 1 (@F1) June 24, 2018
A dry race, for now... ☁️#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/yudZCocSyI
-
17:41
Seis kümne ringi järel.
How things stand on lap 10 of 53...#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/HI3XoSiY15— Formula 1 (@F1) June 24, 2018
-
17:38
Vettelile Bottase avarii eest viis sekundit trahvi!
LAP 11/53— Formula 1 (@F1) June 24, 2018
Vettel receives a 5-second time penalty for THAT collision 💥
To be served at a pit stop, or added to his race time#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/nHd3Jt2WFL
-
-
17:37
Vetteli ja Bottase avarii!
Lá atrás, o momento em que Vettel bate no Mercedes de Bottas @franciscoffc 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/678oCXSRXZ— RTP Mundial de F1 (@f1rtp) June 24, 2018
-
17:29
Sõit jätkub turvaautota!
LAP 6/53— Formula 1 (@F1) June 24, 2018
We're back to green - let's go racing!#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ASTwYNgTm9
-
17:25
Turvaauto viimaseid hetki rajal.
-
17:22
Another look 👀— Formula 1 (@F1) June 24, 2018
Bottas spins round after being tagged by Vettel 😬#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/oYhc2CTuDq
-
17:22
GAINS AND LOSSES (LAP 3/53)— Formula 1 (@F1) June 24, 2018
Hamilton avoids the melee at the first corner
Almost everyone else profits#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/VIVznP0hRt
-
17:18
Sekeldustesse sattunud Vettel on pärast boksipeatust 17., Bottas 18.
-
17:18
Avaringil on palju segadust. Kaks Prantsusmaa sõitjat väljas.
Crazy opening lap. Two French drivers knocked out in home race… Game over for Ocon and Gasly. #F1 #FrenchGP— Elton Lam (@walkingleaf79) June 24, 2018
-
17:15
Vettel ja Bottas põrkavad kokku! Vettel sõidab Bottasele tagant sisse ning rajal on turvaauto!
-
17:11
Soojendusring!
Formation lap is GO!#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/g79NQaoqVj— Formula 1 (@F1) June 24, 2018
-
17:09
Grid clearing, engines starting... anticipation building 👀#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/fB5AaqUsWC— Formula 1 (@F1) June 24, 2018
-
-
16:49
Selline on tabeliseis enne tänast võidusõitu.
One point separates the top two. Who'll be top at the end of Sunday?#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/HJuHHeIv5U— Formula 1 (@F1) June 24, 2018