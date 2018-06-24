NII SEE JUHTUS | Lewis Hamilton võitis üle pika aja kavas olnud Prantsusmaa F1 etapi ning tõusis sarja liidriks (0)

, 24. juuni 2018, 18:54
Lewis Hamilton (Claude Paris)
Kell 17.10 startisid vormel 1 autod üle pika aja taas Prantsusmaa GP'l - viimati sõideti seda 2007. aastal. Paul Ricardi ringrajal toimuvale võidusõidule startis parimalt kohalt Lewis Hamilton, teisena Valtteri Bottas, kolmandana Sebastian Vettel. 

Etapp alustas maruliselt, juba esimeses kurvis sõitis Sebastian Vettel tagant sisse Valtteri Bottasele. Mehed langesid võistlejaterivi lõppu ning rajale tuli turvaauto. Lõpuks kihutas Vettel end viiendaks, Bottasse laeks jäi seitsmes koht.

Oma karjääri 75. esikohalt rajale startinud Hamilton näitas aga kindlat sõitu ning tema esikoht polnud kordagi ohus. Lõpuks oli tema edu Max Verstappeni ees seitse sekundit. Paul Ricardi ringrajast sai kahekümne kuues ringrada, kus Hamilton etapi võitnud.

Üldtabel:

1. Hamilton 145
2. Vettel 131
3. Ricciardio 96
4. Bottas 92
5. Räikkönen 83
6. Verstappen 68
7. Hülkenberg 34
8. Alonso 32
9. Sainz 28
10. Magnussen 27

