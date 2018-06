Fakte Mo Salahi hooajast:



👀 Mo Salah's season...



- Didn't win a trophy



- Finished 4th and 25 points off Man City



- Knocked out of the League Cup by Leicester



- Knocked out of the FA Cup by West Brom



- Lost in the Champions League final



- Knocked out of the #WorldCup in the group stage pic.twitter.com/akn5CpjqgR