Key stats:



👉#BRA have lost only one of their last 38 #WorldCup (first) group stage fixtures - a 2-1 defeat versus Norway in 1998



👉 @Phil_Coutinho has been involved in three of the four Brazil goals at this World Cup so far (two goals, one assist) #SRBBRA pic.twitter.com/zHas6fxolo