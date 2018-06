Cristiano Ronaldo at World Cup 2018:



🏃 Fastest player, recorded at a top speed of 33.98 km/h



🔥 1st and 2nd quickest goals



💪🏼 Oldest player ever to score a World Cup hat-trick.



🎩 1st player ever to score a hat-trick against Spain at a major tournament



33 years old 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/4G8LDUWeO4