Jalgpalli MMil jätkuvad kaheksandikfinaalid ning taas peetakse kaks suurt lahingut. Päeva esimeses mängus seisab kell 17 kodupubliku ees mängiv Venemaa vastu suurele vutimaale Hispaaniale. Õhtu lõpetab kahe väga tööka meeskonna duell, kui kell 21 lähevad vastamisi Horvaatia ja Taani. Õhtuleht hoiab MMi suminal pidevalt kätt pulsil!
-
17:23
Kapten Ramos.
🇪🇸 Capitán Ramos 🇪🇸#Rusia2018 pic.twitter.com/DrBErzGtji— AS (@diarioas) July 1, 2018
-
17:21
Sergio Ramos - mees, kes aitas Hispaania juhtima viia.
-
17:13
Hispaania juhib! Nacho vastu tehtud viga annab Hispaaniale karistuslöögi, mis saadetakse paremast äärest kasti. Karistusalas võistlevad Sergio Ramos ja Sergei Iganševitš ning kordus näitab, kuidas pall põrkab venelase jalast Igor Akinfejevi selja taha. Halb algus võõrustajatele!
-
17:11
Nacho Fernandez saab kokkupõrkes Mario Fernandesiga pealtnäha päris tõsise laksu, aga Madridi Reali mees tõuseb püsti ning jätkab mängu.
-
17:08
Venemaa fännid rõõmustavad iga õnnestumise üle!
The Russian crowd get excited at the wrong parts. You'd think a pass in their own half was a surging break.— Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) July 1, 2018
-
17:03
Venemaa ja Hispaania vaheline lahing on oma alguse saanud, esimese kolme minuti jooksul midagi põnevat juhtunud ei ole.
-
17:00
Läks!
🎉Parties in the streets of Moscow or Madrid tonight?#ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/1rntRNXEjS— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2018
-
16:39
Võib vist lahjemat sorti mürki võtta, et Hispaania lööb ka täna värava!
23 - Spain have scored in each of their last 23 games in all competitions (67 in total), their longest ever run. Union.#ESP #RUS #ESPRUS #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/j5kKyzxaxw— OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 1, 2018
-
15:55
😁 "We’re all one. We’re all happy together"— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2018
🙌 Meeting fans from around the world in Moscow pic.twitter.com/YIAzjxJoV2
-
15:48
Mänguni jäänud veel veidi üle tunni, kuid vaikselt saab end juba lainele kruttida!
TEAM NEWS!— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2018
Here's how #ESP and #RUS will begin in Moscow 👇#ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/FtetYgKCtG
-
-
15:01
James peaks Inglismaa vastu rivis olema!
BREAKING: Colombia Football Federation confirm that James Rodríguez has not suffered a muscle tear following a scan today. pic.twitter.com/gLBJe2AyRO— Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) June 30, 2018
-
14:35
Last time #RUS stepped out at the Luzhniki they scored five...— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2018
How will tonight's outing against #ESP pan out?#ESPRUS
-
14:06
#ESP #ESP #ESP #ESP@marcoasensio10 says @SeFutbol will have to approach their Round of 16 meeting with Russia in Moscow like a Final #ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/oycHaIEmzi— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2018
-
13:35
Kas täna saab näha midagi sarnast?
On this day in 2006, #POR goalkeeper Ricardo became the first to save three penalties in a #WorldCup shoot-out as they beat #ENG in the quarter-finals.— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2018
Will today bring our first taste of penalty drama?
Get your latest dose of stats and more right here:https://t.co/asVL7g8f3c pic.twitter.com/IjMxFl0qlb
-
13:18
Sünnipäeval MMi play-off´is mängida - pole paha!
Happy birthday @Lucasvazquez91! 🎂— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2018
Wonder what the #ESP wide-man's birthday wish might be for today.... #ESPRUS 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RYpyl6QxVJ
-
12:45
-
12:15
-
11:40
-
11:31
-
11:08
-
-
10:25
The Luzhniki will host one of the semi-finals and the #WorldCupFinal...— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2018
Today, it is the venue for #ESPRUS! pic.twitter.com/Y3HnJYLqzl
-
10:10
-
09:50
-
09:32
Anna oma hääl!
-
09:07
Play-off´id said eile kahe matšiga vägeva stardi, vaevalt, et tänagi kehvem päev tuleb!
Who's ready to do it all again?— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2018 ">
Today's fixtures: #ESPRUS 17:00#CRODEN 21:00#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/JwPV9Aun1C
Who's ready to do it all again?— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2018
Today's fixtures: #ESPRUS 17:00#CRODEN 21:00#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/JwPV9Aun1C
-
09:04
Tere hommikust!