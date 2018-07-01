OTSE | Jalgpalli MM: AI-AI! Venelased lõid omavärava (30)

, 1. juuli 2018, 17:13
Prindi
Venemaa vajab täna Hispaania alistamiseks väikest imet. (ADRIAN DENNIS)
Kommenteeri

OTSEÜLEKANNE

Kommenteerimistingimused

Jalgpalli MMil jätkuvad kaheksandikfinaalid ning taas peetakse kaks suurt lahingut. Päeva esimeses mängus seisab kell 17 kodupubliku ees mängiv Venemaa vastu suurele vutimaale Hispaaniale. Õhtu lõpetab kahe väga tööka meeskonna duell, kui kell 21 lähevad vastamisi Horvaatia ja Taani. Õhtuleht hoiab MMi suminal pidevalt kätt pulsil! 

30 kommentaari

E
eestlane  /   17:32, 1. juuli 2018
Yesss!Hispaania võidab putiniste 3:0
+0 -0 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
K
kas  /   17:01, 1. juuli 2018
Kas see kremli junn on täna algkoosseisus? Kured aitavad teda ja veest leitud vaasid saab ju altkäe ära anda , et ikka võit tuleks. Slaava kä..biku talendile
+0 -1 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
M
Mart  /   16:40, 1. juuli 2018
ei vaja Venemaa mingit imet, Vene võidab kuivalt 3-0
+0 -4 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
E
Eesti mees.  /   16:22, 1. juuli 2018
Venemaa tuleb maailmameistriks, Puutinil on dopingu ja alkkaemakuga koik korda aetud.
+2 -2 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
L
Lia Denissova  /   16:19, 1. juuli 2018
Elagu venemaa
+2 -3 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
L
Lia Denissova  /   16:18, 1. juuli 2018
ma olen uhuu!
+2 -0 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
I
imed sünnivad ikka  /   15:25, 1. juuli 2018
saksamaa-lõuna-korea 0-2 ja saksa alagrupis viimane.
+0 -0 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
T
tsihh  /   15:25, 1. juuli 2018
Mis Te jamat , neeil füürer isiklikult tulb vutti taguma.
+2 -1 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
O
oh jah  /   15:05, 1. juuli 2018
Kahju kohe neist jalkahulludest, täiesti kopp on ees....(
+6 -1 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
L
Lagle  /   14:15, 1. juuli 2018
Keegi võiks ramose ära rappida.muud sest mängust ei oota.
+3 -6 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
:
:o(  /   13:38, 1. juuli 2018
kahju täna venemaast,aga mäng on mäng :o(
+8 -2 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
K
kurieestlane  /   12:57, 1. juuli 2018
edu ja jaksu naabritele, see nyyd suurte meeste mäng...
+13 -6 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
M
Mait  /   12:49, 1. juuli 2018
Ei saa pealkirjaga nõustuda. Venemaa esimesed 2 mängu olid väga ladusad ja kolmanda kaotusest ei saa väga suuri järeldusi teha kuna ei mängitud täiskoosseisuga. Hispaania võibolla väike favoriit, aga mitte rohkem kui 60-40. Venemaa võit ei oleks ime!
+10 -8 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
  /   13:39, 1. juuli 2018
Venemaal pole mingit lootust:)
+11 -10 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
M
maidule  /   14:09, 1. juuli 2018
Mis viga palli veeretada, kui vastast pole. Esimene ja ainuke korralik meeskond selles alagrupis oligi Uruguai.
+6 -3 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
S
Selgeltnägija  /   15:24, 1. juuli 2018
Venemaa kaotus tulevasele maailmameistrile pole häbiasi.
+1 -3 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
A
aaahha  /   12:21, 1. juuli 2018
saavad niisuguse sauna ,mõnus. Pidu Eestimaal. Mis nad siis tulevad meie õuele. Võiks koju appi minna aga ahnus ei kuba
+10 -11 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
L
Lootusrikas  /   11:56, 1. juuli 2018
Loodan, et saavad 8:0 kolki. Neil hea, lähedal koju ka minna.
+15 -15 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
A
ab  /   10:30, 1. juuli 2018
ennemuiste otsustasid kaadrid kõik, nüüd finantsid!
+8 -4 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
A
arvamus  /   10:04, 1. juuli 2018
Uruguai tõi maapeale ja Hispaania lõpetab piinad.
+27 -7 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
J
Jan  /   10:03, 1. juuli 2018
Venelastel võib isegi jopata, sest Hispaania pole just kõige paremini esinenud, kuigi jah suure tõenäosusega nad ikkagi oma viimast mängu mängivad.
+23 -5 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
A
am  /   10:02, 1. juuli 2018
Kui vaadata,kui haledalt mängiti Urugay vastu,siis täna peaks kolakas kindel olema.Esimene tõsine mäng näitas nende viletsuse ära.Aga las rõõmustavad veel mõne tunni.
+23 -9 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
J
Jürka  /   09:58, 1. juuli 2018
Ma arvan ka, et venelased on juba niigi kaugele jõudnud. Aitab nüüd küll ja Hispaania kütab neile korraliku sauna.
+29 -9 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
  /   09:42, 1. juuli 2018
venelased saavad ka koju sõita :)
+29 -5 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
6
69  /   09:41, 1. juuli 2018
Täna on minu rõõmupäev sest venelased saavad haledalt kolki!
+23 -20 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
T
Teete  /   10:04, 1. juuli 2018
oma eidega siis 69 või?
+8 -3 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
P
peskov  /   10:16, 1. juuli 2018
Ei saa. Nafta hinnatõus toob võidu koju.
+6 -8 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
P
peskov  /   17:02, 1. juuli 2018
Korras. Venemaa võidab 2:0.
+0 -0 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
J
Ja see ime tuleb, tehakse!  /   09:32, 1. juuli 2018
Koduseinad varisegu, aga taskurätikuid kulub palju - rõõmupisaratel pole otsa.
+9 -11 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
X
xxx  /   09:21, 1. juuli 2018
venelased võivad juba taskurätikud väljaotsida.
+14 -18 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Korvpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Jalgpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Auto-moto

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Kergejõustik

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Tennis

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Vehklemine

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Võrkpall

Päevatoimetaja

Silja Ratt
Telefon 51993733
silja.ratt@ohtuleht.ee

Õhtuleht sotsiaalmeedias

Õhtuleht Mobiilis