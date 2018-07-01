Venemaa jalgpallikoondis alistas äsja MMi kaheksandikfinaalis penaltiseerias Hispaania. Meie idanaabrite triumf ajas sotsiaalmeedia muidugi pöördesse ning Õhtuleht toob teieni parimad reaktsioonid Twitteri-maailmast.
“spain is gonna win this”— Sreejit (@ThisHungryPanda) July 1, 2018
“easy game for spain”
“this is as far as russia goes”#WorldCup #ESPRUS #RUSESP
Putin- pic.twitter.com/hzPam9m6ou
#ESPRUS— Free Leah Sharibu (@tarugu) July 1, 2018
That Russian goalie pic.twitter.com/PN7rCgO1wn
Hello..?— Michael (@This_Michaell) July 1, 2018
Yes sir
Please you can release De Gea's family and lovely dogs now#ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/24Csp0y1hO
Reason why Spain lost, power of Putin #ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/9MhRXObJW4— شاہ میر (@iShahmir) July 1, 2018
Open the door, Ronaldo, I'm Ramos 😂#ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/BBCJKYh1GG— Hassan Omran 🇸🇦🇬🇧 (@HassanAOmran) July 1, 2018
You can release the wives and children of the Spanish footballers now #ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/Bzs3CXomKw— Adeyemi Damilola E. (@IamtheDami) July 1, 2018
Egyptians right now as Ramos is out of the World Cup.#ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/2423L8azHb— Duke of Lagos (@uncle_sarcasm) July 1, 2018
Putin watching the penalties 😂😂😂😂😂 #ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/CJH1x4NSGw— lakhan (@lakhan809470) July 1, 2018
Russia has shown the world that there's nothing unachievable with grit, determination & persistence. Learn from Russia & move your mountains.#ESPRUS #WorldCup— Olaudah Equiano® (@Uruokpala) July 1, 2018
Blame is at the door of Hierro, highly culpable for it all. Absolutely pathetic tactics and in-game management from the first match. Should be sacked before he even boards the plane home. #ESPRUS— David Cartlidge (@davidjaca) July 1, 2018
Julen Lopetegui right now... pic.twitter.com/1l4K8KK9Ld— Witty Footy (@Witty_Footy) July 1, 2018
#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/nVfoMOOGcT— SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) July 1, 2018
