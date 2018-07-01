Venemaa jalgpallikoondis alistas äsja MMi kaheksandikfinaalis penaltiseerias Hispaania. Meie idanaabrite triumf ajas sotsiaalmeedia muidugi pöördesse ning Õhtuleht toob teieni parimad reaktsioonid Twitteri-maailmast.

Hello..?

Yes sir

Please you can release De Gea's family and lovely dogs now#ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/24Csp0y1hO — Michael (@This_Michaell) July 1, 2018

Reason why Spain lost, power of Putin #ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/9MhRXObJW4 — شاہ میر (@iShahmir) July 1, 2018

You can release the wives and children of the Spanish footballers now #ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/Bzs3CXomKw — Adeyemi Damilola E. (@IamtheDami) July 1, 2018

Egyptians right now as Ramos is out of the World Cup.#ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/2423L8azHb — Duke of Lagos (@uncle_sarcasm) July 1, 2018

Russia has shown the world that there's nothing unachievable with grit, determination & persistence. Learn from Russia & move your mountains.#ESPRUS #WorldCup — Olaudah Equiano® (@Uruokpala) July 1, 2018

Blame is at the door of Hierro, highly culpable for it all. Absolutely pathetic tactics and in-game management from the first match. Should be sacked before he even boards the plane home. #ESPRUS — David Cartlidge (@davidjaca) July 1, 2018