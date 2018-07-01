TWITTERIMÖLL | "Vladimir Putin: kui keegi venelastest penaltil eksib, tapke ta" (2)

, 1. juuli 2018, 20:01
Igor Akinfejev tõrjub hispaanlaste viimaseks jäänud penalti. (KAI PFAFFENBACH)

Venemaa jalgpallikoondis alistas äsja MMi kaheksandikfinaalis penaltiseerias Hispaania. Meie idanaabrite triumf ajas sotsiaalmeedia muidugi pöördesse ning Õhtuleht toob teieni parimad reaktsioonid Twitteri-maailmast.

2 kommentaari

E
Enn  /   20:33, 1. juuli 2018
Puyin suhtub sportlatesse väga hästi ja teda on valesti mõistetud. Tapatalgud toimuvad Ukrainas.
L
Lõpetage  /   20:22, 1. juuli 2018
vale informantsioon ,see on juba alatu.
