NII SEE JUHTUS | Jalgpalli MM: Inglismaa alistas penaltiseerias Kolumbia! (8)

, 4. juuli 2018, 00:05
Prindi
Hetk mängust Inglismaa - Kolumbia. (Reuters/Scanpix)
Kommenteeri

OTSEÜLEKANNE

Kommenteerimistingimused

Täna peeti MMil taas kaks mängu ja selgusid viimased veerandfinalistid. Rootsi alistas Šveitsi 1:0, Inglismaa aga alistas 1:1 lõppenud normaal- ja lisaaja järel Kolumbia penaltiseerias 4:3! Jah, te lugesite õigesti - inglased võitsid penaltitega, ajaloos teist korda kaheksast katsest.
  • 00:05
    VEERANDFINAALID

    Mis ootab meid järgmisena? Esmalt kaks puhkepäeva ning siis neli veerandfinaalmängu.

    Reede, 6. juuni:

    kell 17 Uruguai - Prantsusmaa (Nižni Novgorodis)

    kell 21 Brasiilia - Belgia (Kaasanis)

    Laupäev, 7. juuni:

    kell 17 Rootsi - Inglismaa (Samaaras)

    kell 21 Venemaa - Horvaatia (Sotšis)

  • 00:02
  • 00:01
    INGLISMAA JA PENALTID

    Inglased võitsid MMidel penaltiseeria esimest korda. Varem oldi ühes seerias edukad oldud EMil. Kuuel korral on suurvõistlustel aga penaltitega kaotatud.

  • 23:59
    KAHEKSANDIKFINAALID ON LÄBI

    Inglismaa võit tähendab kuut Euroopa meeskonda MMi veerandfinaalis.

  • 23:52
    PENALTID

    3:4 - Dier toob Inglismaale võidu!

  • 23:51
    PENALTID

    3:3 - Bacca löögi tõrjub vv Pickford!

  • 23:50
    PENALTID

    3:3 - Trippier. Jäävad viimased lööjad!

  • 23:50
    PENALTID

    3:2 - Uribe põiklatti!

  • 23:49
    PENALTID

    3:2 - Hendersoni löögi tõrjub vv Ospina!

  • 23:48
    PENALTID

    3:2 - Muriel

  • 23:47
    PENALTID

    2:2 - Rashford 

  • 23:47
    PENALTID

    2:1 - Cuadrado

  • 23:46
    PENALTID

    1:1 - Kane!

  • 23:45
    KOLUMBIA ALUSTAB

    1:0 - Falcao!

  • 23:44
  • 23:39

    Lisaaeg tulemust ei too, kolmandat korda sel MMil selgitab võitja penaltiseeria!

  • 23:32

    Inglismaa surub, kuid sajaprotsendilise võimaluseta - lisaaega on järel veel viis minutit.

  • 23:20

    Lisaaja esimene pool lõppes, seis on endiselt 1:1.

  • 23:07

    Lisaajast on 4 minutit mängitud. Aga meenutame veel normaalaega.

     

  • 23:03
  • 23:02
  • 23:00
  • 22:59
  • 22:58
    NORMAALAEG LÄBI

    Seis 1:1 (57. pen Kane - 90+3. Mina), järgneb lisaaeg.

  • 22:55
    1:1!

    Kolmandal lisaminutil viigistab Mina nurgalöögi järel seisu!

  • 22:44
  • 22:43

    81. minut - Kolumbia saab kiirrünnakul mängu parima võimaluse, kuid Cuadrado lööb värava lähistelt üle!

  • 22:39

    77. minut - inglased tahtsid veel üht penaltit, kuid seekord ameeriklasest kohtunik Marc Geiger ei andnud seda.

  • 22:33
  • 22:27

    Kolumblased kaotavad täielikult mõistuse ning on mängimise asemel keskendunud ainult kohtunikuga vaidlemisele ja toorutsemisele. Niisugune meeskond ei vääri MMil jätkamist.

  • 22:23
  • 22:19
    1:0!

    57. minut, Kane viib Inglismaa penaltist juhtima!

  • 22:16

    Carlos Sanchez saab ka kollase kaardi.

  • 22:16
    PENALTI!

    Inglismaa kasuks, sest Harry Kane tõmmati karistusalas maadlusvõttega maha!

  • 22:07

    Teine poolaeg algas!

     

  • 21:53
    POOLAEG LÄBI
  • 21:39
  • 21:32
    PEALTVAATAJA

    Kas MMi parim plakat?

     

  • 21:21
  • 21:17
    THE SUN

    Mängus on seis 0:0 ja heidame korraks lõbusa pilgu hommikusse. The Sun vihastas oma esikaanega kolumblased välja.

     

  • 21:00
    KOLUMBIA - INGLISMAA

    Mäng algas!

  • 20:43
    KARM LUGU

    Nigeeria jalgpallur sai enne MM-mängu teate isa röövimisest.

     

    John Obi Mikel (Reuters/Scanpix)
  • 20:17
    TALISMAN
  • 20:08
    KOLUMBIA - INGLISMAA

    Kolumbia algkoosseisust puudub James Rodriguez!

     

  • 19:11
  • 19:11
  • 19:00
    Ville Arike

    Rootsi alistaski Šveitsi 1:0.

     

    Emil Forsberg (AP/Scanpix)
  • 18:37

    Šveits ründab suurte jõududega, aga Rootsi kaitseb väga sitkelt. 80 minutit mängitud.

  • 18:35
  • 18:27

    Seejuures on Rootsi seni saanud 11 löögist väravaraami ainult 2, Šveits 10st 3.

  • 18:23
    VÄRAV!

    1:0 Rootsile - 66. minut, Forsberg viib Rootsi juhtima, pall muudab küll šveitslase jalast suunda!

  • 17:54
    Ville Arike
  • 17:51
  • 17:47
    ROOTSI - ŠVEITS
  • 17:42

    Ja paar minutit hiljem põrutab rootslane Ekdal teise värava all palli viielt meetrilt taevasse...

  • 17:40

    38. minut - Zuber viib Dzemaili Rootsi karistusalas suurepärasele löögipositsioonile, kuid too eelistab täpsusele toorest jõudu ja kõmmutab palli üle põiklati.

  • 17:37
  • 17:29

    28. minutil oli Rootsil supervõimalus, kuid Šveitsi vv Sommer tõi viimasel hetkel alanurgast ära Bergi löögi.

  • 17:20
  • 17:09
    JALGPALL

    Rootslased said minuti jooksul kolmel korral ohtlikult löögile, kuid ei suutnud ühtegi palli väravaraami suunata - kaks lööki mööda, ühe tõrjus kaitsja. Mängitud 9 minutit.

  • 17:00

    Kus on pealtvaatajad?

     

  • 16:55
    ROOTSI - ŠVEITS

    Mõni minut veel ja läheb lahti!

     

  • 13:26
    JALGPALL

  • 12:09
    JALGPALL

  • 11:05
    JALGPALL

  • 09:47
    JALGPALL

    Kui Neymar oleks rott...

  • 09:32
    JALGPALL

    Eilne Jaapani ja Belgia mäng oli põnev ka ilma VARi ja sukeldumisteta. Nii jätkata!

8 kommentaari

K
kommentaator  /   00:04, 4. juuli 2018
kommar norbert hurt oli ikka väga erapoolik - inglismaa mäng olnud "väga sümpaatne"... kas tõesti?
+0 -0 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
L
Lagle  /   22:29, 3. juuli 2018
Kohtunik on eriline paadiaju koos variga
+5 -1 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
T
to Lagle  /   22:39, 3. juuli 2018
penalt oli õige
+0 -6 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
Õ
Õige riigi nimi  /   21:08, 3. juuli 2018
Colombia ei ole Kolumbia, jalgpalli mängib täna esimene riik!
+1 -4 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
K
Kindel see,  /   22:27, 3. juuli 2018
et Inglismaa võidab lõpuks kogu selle pulli.
+1 -4 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
J
jah  /   22:42, 3. juuli 2018
näitlejaks saavad nad küll, kui see jama neil läbi saab
+3 -0 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
J
Ja  /   18:22, 3. juuli 2018
http://www.powerplaymanager.com/r1533770
+0 -0 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
-
-  /   17:50, 3. juuli 2018
Venemaa
+2 -3 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused

SPORDIBLOGI

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Korvpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Jalgpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Auto-moto

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Kergejõustik

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Tennis

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Vehklemine

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Võrkpall

Päevatoimetaja

Telefon 51993733
online@ohtuleht.ee

Õhtuleht sotsiaalmeedias

Õhtuleht Mobiilis