OTSE | Jalgpalli MM: Inglismaa ja Kolumbia võitlevad viimase veerandfinaalikoha eest (3)

, 3. juuli 2018, 21:39
MMi suurim väravakütt Harry Kane loodab skoorida ka täna. (Sipa/Scanpix)
OTSEÜLEKANNE

Täna peetakse MMil taas kaks mängu ning selguvad viimased veerandfinalistid. Kell 17 lähevad vastamisi Rootsi ja Šveits, kell 21 panevad palli mängu Inglismaa ja Kolumbia. Püsige lainel!

3 kommentaari

Õ
Õige riigi nimi  /   21:08, 3. juuli 2018
Colombia ei ole Kolumbia, jalgpalli mängib täna esimene riik!
J
Ja  /   18:22, 3. juuli 2018
http://www.powerplaymanager.com/r1533770
-
-  /   17:50, 3. juuli 2018
Venemaa
