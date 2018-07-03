Täna peetakse MMil taas kaks mängu ning selguvad viimased veerandfinalistid. Kell 17 lähevad vastamisi Rootsi ja Šveits, kell 21 panevad palli mängu Inglismaa ja Kolumbia. Püsige lainel!
22:07
Teine poolaeg algas!
Key stats:— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 3, 2018
👉 #COL have won their last three #WorldCup matches when it has been 0-0 at half-time
👉 #ENG have not won their last four World Cup matches in which the score at half-time was 0-0, since a 1-0 win against Ecuador in the 2006 Last 16.#COLENG pic.twitter.com/U54IDY3OfI
21:53
A fourth consecutive 0-0 half-time scoreline in the #WorldCup— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 3, 2018
Man, the knock-out stage is tense. #COLENG pic.twitter.com/s9LWkiYRGB
21:39
⚽️👀#COLENG pic.twitter.com/I7Or3R9XBd— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 3, 2018
21:32
Kas MMi parim plakat?
«Джон, покорми кота. Я буду дома через 2 недели. Люблю тебя»— Sports.ru (@sportsru) July 3, 2018
Лучший плакат этого ЧМ#WorldCup #ЧМ2018 pic.twitter.com/yKXiB4LpNq
21:21
An early chance for @HKane...— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 3, 2018
Will he score tonight? #COLENG 0-0 pic.twitter.com/6k1PnmVLGI
21:17
Mängus on seis 0:0 ja heidame korraks lõbusa pilgu hommikusse. The Sun vihastas oma esikaanega kolumblased välja.
The right wing The Sun newspaper insults Colombians ahead of the #EnglandvColombia match tonight. “Go Kane” is a play on the word “cocaine.” pic.twitter.com/Z5VwjW7EjJ— Press TV UK (@Presstvuk) July 3, 2018
21:00
Mäng algas!
20:43
20:17
28 - Jordan Henderson has not ended on the losing side in any of his last 28 England matches (W22 D6), the longest unbeaten run of any England player in history. Importance. #COLENG #ENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/1c21bups1W— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 3, 2018
20:08
Kolumbia algkoosseisust puudub James Rodriguez!
TEAM NEWS | The teams are in for #COL and #ENG#COLENG // #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/mGBizd89rl— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 3, 2018
19:11
The @Budweiser #ManoftheMatch for #SWESUI is @eforsberg10! pic.twitter.com/3ALeLhh7uX— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 3, 2018
19:11
Only one stat matters for #SWE today!— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 3, 2018
They will face either #COL or #ENG in the next round...#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/EvSXidAOoi
19:00
18:37
Šveits ründab suurte jõududega, aga Rootsi kaitseb väga sitkelt. 80 minutit mängitud.
18:35
6 - 6 of @eforsberg10 's 7 goals for #Sweden have been the first goal of a game. Opener. #SWESUI #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/NacOFMRqHs— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) July 3, 2018
18:27
Seejuures on Rootsi seni saanud 11 löögist väravaraami ainult 2, Šveits 10st 3.
18:23
1:0 Rootsile - 66. minut, Forsberg viib Rootsi juhtima, pall muudab küll šveitslase jalast suunda!
17:54
3 - Sweden have won each of their last three World Cup matches when level at half-time, whereas Switzerland are winless in their last three such games in the competition (D1 L2). Poised. #SWESUI #SWE #SUI #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ougMDxoDzE— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 3, 2018
17:51
The two other Round of 16 matches between European teams (#ESPRUS and #CRODEN) were both decided by penalties...— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 3, 2018
Do you reckon that is on the cards today?#SWESUI 0-0 pic.twitter.com/VNnpJwHlsI
17:47
No goals yet. #SWESUI pic.twitter.com/PVNfQunpAZ— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 3, 2018
-
17:42
Ja paar minutit hiljem põrutab rootslane Ekdal teise värava all palli viielt meetrilt taevasse...
17:40
38. minut - Zuber viib Dzemaili Rootsi karistusalas suurepärasele löögipositsioonile, kuid too eelistab täpsusele toorest jõudu ja kõmmutab palli üle põiklati.
17:37
56% of you are backing #SWE today!— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 3, 2018
Still confident in your prediction? #SWESUI pic.twitter.com/YLXc5CV5VR
17:29
28. minutil oli Rootsil supervõimalus, kuid Šveitsi vv Sommer tõi viimasel hetkel alanurgast ära Bergi löögi.
17:20
Not too much to comment on so far in #SWESUI so, in the meantime, check out the referee's boots 👌#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/2MNDHarlhi— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 3, 2018
17:09
Rootslased said minuti jooksul kolmel korral ohtlikult löögile, kuid ei suutnud ühtegi palli väravaraami suunata - kaks lööki mööda, ühe tõrjus kaitsja. Mängitud 9 minutit.
17:00
Kus on pealtvaatajad?
15 minutes to kick off in St Petersburg. Where is everyone? pic.twitter.com/d5N0h2RcqV— Brian Homewood (@brianhomewood) July 3, 2018
16:55
Mõni minut veel ja läheb lahti!
👀#SWESUI // #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/tjzsix2OLQ— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 3, 2018
13:26
12:09
11:05
09:47
Kui Neymar oleks rott...
If Neymar was a rat! #BRA #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Gt1BztOeaY— 9GAG Football ⚽ (@9GAGFootball) July 2, 2018
09:32
Eilne Jaapani ja Belgia mäng oli põnev ka ilma VARi ja sukeldumisteta. Nii jätkata!
This is one of the most cleanest games so far this in this #WorldCup, no fouls, no cards, no divings, no VAR drama, just plain, clean, interesting football.— 9GAG Football ⚽ (@9GAGFootball) July 2, 2018
Thank you Japan & Belgium ❤️#BELJPN pic.twitter.com/SZG66hmkiS