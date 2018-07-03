OTSE | Jalgpalli MM: Rootsi eelviimasena edasi, mida teevad õhtul Inglismaa ja Kolumbia? (2)

, 3. juuli 2018, 19:11
Prindi
2
fotot
Rootsi ja Šveits mänguhoos. (DAMIR SAGOLJ)
Kommenteeri

OTSEÜLEKANNE

Kommenteerimistingimused

Täna peetakse MMil taas kaks mängu ning selguvad viimased veerandfinalistid. Kell 17 lähevad vastamisi Rootsi ja Šveits, kell 21 panevad palli mängu Inglismaa ja Kolumbia. Püsige lainel!
  • 19:11
  • 19:11
  • 19:00
    Ville Arike

    Rootsi alistaski Šveitsi 1:0.

     

    Emil Forsberg (AP/Scanpix)
  • 18:37

    Šveits ründab suurte jõududega, aga Rootsi kaitseb väga sitkelt. 80 minutit mängitud.

  • 18:35
  • 18:27

    Seejuures on Rootsi seni saanud 11 löögist väravaraami ainult 2, Šveits 10st 3.

  • 18:23
    VÄRAV!

    1:0 Rootsile - 66. minut, Forsberg viib Rootsi juhtima, pall muudab küll šveitslase jalast suunda!

  • 17:54
    Ville Arike
  • 17:51
  • 17:47
    ROOTSI - ŠVEITS
  • 17:42

    Ja paar minutit hiljem põrutab rootslane Ekdal teise värava all palli viielt meetrilt taevasse...

  • 17:40

    38. minut - Zuber viib Dzemaili Rootsi karistusalas suurepärasele löögipositsioonile, kuid too eelistab täpsusele toorest jõudu ja kõmmutab palli üle põiklati.

  • 17:37
  • 17:29

    28. minutil oli Rootsil supervõimalus, kuid Šveitsi vv Sommer tõi viimasel hetkel alanurgast ära Bergi löögi.

  • 17:20
  • 17:09
    JALGPALL

    Rootslased said minuti jooksul kolmel korral ohtlikult löögile, kuid ei suutnud ühtegi palli väravaraami suunata - kaks lööki mööda, ühe tõrjus kaitsja. Mängitud 9 minutit.

  • 17:00

    Kus on pealtvaatajad?

     

  • 16:55
    ROOTSI - ŠVEITS

    Mõni minut veel ja läheb lahti!

     

  • 13:26
    JALGPALL

  • 12:09
    JALGPALL

  • 11:05
    JALGPALL

  • 09:47
    JALGPALL

    Kui Neymar oleks rott...

  • 09:32
    JALGPALL

    Eilne Jaapani ja Belgia mäng oli põnev ka ilma VARi ja sukeldumisteta. Nii jätkata!

2 kommentaari

J
Ja  /   18:22, 3. juuli 2018
http://www.powerplaymanager.com/r1533770
+0 -0 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
-
-  /   17:50, 3. juuli 2018
Venemaa
+1 -1 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused

SPORDIBLOGI

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Korvpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Jalgpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Auto-moto

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Kergejõustik

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Tennis

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Vehklemine

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Võrkpall

Päevatoimetaja

Telefon 51993733
online@ohtuleht.ee

Õhtuleht sotsiaalmeedias

Õhtuleht Mobiilis