Eilne Jaapani ja Belgia mäng oli põnev ka ilma VARi ja sukeldumisteta. Nii jätkata!

This is one of the most cleanest games so far this in this #WorldCup, no fouls, no cards, no divings, no VAR drama, just plain, clean, interesting football.



Thank you Japan & Belgium ❤️#BELJPN pic.twitter.com/SZG66hmkiS