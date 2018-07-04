TWITTERIMÖLL | Koljat Yerry Mina on Kolumbia uus kangelane (0)

, 4. juuli 2018, 12:19
Prindi
Yerry Mina. (YURI CORTEZ)

FC Barcelona hingekirja kuuluv Kolumbia koondise kaitsja Yerry Mina lõi eilses jalgpalli MMi kaheksandikfinaalis Inglismaa vastu normaalaja üleminutitel värava ning aitas sellega kohtumise viia lisaajale. 195 cm pikkune Mina, kes lõi MMil kolm väravat, tõusis oma vägitegudega Kolumbia kangelaseks, keda kiidavad taevani nii meedia kui ka tavalised jalgpallifännid.

Jaga artiklit

Viimased Loe kõiki ›
Loetumad Loe kõiki ›

0 kommentaari

Kommenteerimistingimused

SPORDIBLOGI

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Korvpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Jalgpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Auto-moto

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Kergejõustik

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Tennis

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Vehklemine

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Võrkpall

Päevatoimetaja

Triinu Laan
Telefon 51993733
Triinu.laan@ohtuleht.ee

Õhtuleht sotsiaalmeedias

Õhtuleht Mobiilis