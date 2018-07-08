NII SEE JUHTUS | Jalgpalli MM: finaalis mängib kas Horvaatia või Inglismaa! (24)

, 8. juuli 2018, 00:00
Domagoj Vida (keskel) viis lisaajal Horvaatia juhtima. (Sputnik / Scanpix)
OTSEÜLEKANNE

Jalgpalli MMil selgub täna õhtul teine poolfinaalpaar. Seda asuvad selgitama Rootsi - Inglismaa (kell 17) ja kodupubliku tuge nautiv Venemaa - Horvaatia (kell 21). Meie otseblogi on terve päev vutilainel, naudime koos!
  • 00:07

    Poolfinaalid:

    10. juuli Peterburis: Belgia vs Prantsusmaa

    11. juuli Moskvas: Inglismaa vs Horvaatia

  • 00:00

  • 23:56

  • 23:51

    3:4 Ivan Rakitic viib Venemaa poolfinaali, kus kohtutakse Inglismaaga!

  • 23:50

    3:3 Kuzjajev skoorib

  • 23:50

    2:3 Vida lööb kindlalt sisse!

  • 23:49

    2:2 Ignaševitš skoorib

  • 23:48

    1:2 Modric suudab palli lõpuks võrku lüüa

  • 23:47

    1:1 lisaaja kangelane Fernandes lööb palli väravast täiesti mööda

  • 23:46

    1:1 Kovacic eksib, Akinfejev tõrjub!

  • 23:46

    1:1 Dzagojev skoorib

  • 23:45

    0:1 Brozovic lööb palli nurka, Horvaatia ees

  • 23:45

    0:0 Smolov lööb väga halva penalti, Subasic tõrjub!

  • 23:39

    Kõik. Järgnevad penaltid!


  • 23:32

    Värava autoriks kodustatud brasiillane Mario Fernandes!

  • 23:31
    2:2

    USKUMATU!


  • 23:24
    Emotsioonid Tallinna kesklinnas. (Erki Pärnaku)
  • 23:12
    1:2

    Horvaatia asub lisajal läbi Vida juhtima! Kas Venemaa unistus hakkab purunema?


  • 23:03

    Pall on taas mängu lükatud. Venemaa tundus teisel poolajal üsna väsinud, näis, kas kodumeeskond suutis väikese pausi ajal kosuda.

  • 22:56

    Horvaatia domineeris terve teise poolaja, aga kui väravat ei löö, siis ootab... LISAAEG!


  • 22:51

    Normaalajale lisatakse viis minutit. Lisaaeg juba terendab.

  • 22:38

    Inglased saavad poolfinaali vastase teada hetkel, kui nad Peterburis maanduvad.


  • 22:32

    Horvaatia on teisel poolajal selgelt parem, aga liiga palju ohtlikke momente pole suudetud luua. 20 minutit normaalaja lõpuni.

  • 22:30


  • 22:20

    60. minutil lendab Perisici löök vastu venelaste värava posti. Seis püsib 1:1!

  • 22:07

    Algas teine poolaeg!


  • 21:59

    Avapoolaeg numbrites:


  • 21:50

    Venelased ja horvaadid lähevad riietusruumi jõudu ja mõtteid koguma.


  • 21:42
    1:1

    Horvaatia viigistab! Kui Venemaa sai 31. minutil juhtima, siis 40. minutil toob viigi tabloole Andrej Kramarici tabamus.


  • 21:40
    Pall on võrgus! (Reuters/Scanpix)
  • 21:38


  • 21:34
    1:0

    VÄGEV! Venemaa läheb tõelisest iluväravast juhtima! Autoriks Deniss Tšerõšev!

     

  • 21:28


  • 21:18

    Veerand tundi mängitud ja ei saa öelda, et favoriit Horvaatia kuidagi üle oleks. Venemaa on mängus hästi sees!

  • 21:05

    LÄKS!


  • 20:53

    Lisame ka formatsioonid, suur matš on peagi algamas!


  • 20:27

    Viis viimast veerandfinaali jõudnud korraldajamaad on pääsenud ka nelja parema hulka! Kas Venemaa ime jätkub?


  • 20:25


  • 20:09

    Venemaa ja Horvaatia lahinguni jääb vähem kui tund! Algkoosseisud: 


  • 20:03

  • 20:03

  • 19:17


  • 18:55

  • 18:52
    2:0

    KÕIK! Inglismaa on poolfinaalis, kus kohtutakse 11. juulil kas Venemaa või Horvaatiaga!

  • 18:29


  • 18:22


  • 18:16
    2:0

    Inglaste pressing kannab vilja! Dele Alli saab Jesse Lingardilt hea tsenderduse ja saadab palli peaga väravasse! 2:0!


  • 18:14

    Ausaltöeldes pole kuskilt näha, kuidas Rootsi siia mängu tagasi pääseks. Inglismaa domineerib ja rootslastel puudub plaan B. 

  • 18:02

    Teine poolaeg algas, tribüünidelt kõlab traditsiooniline God Save the Queen!

  • 17:57


  • 17:49

    Ka Wimbledoni tenniseturniiril on tunda kolme lõvi kohalolu!


  • 17:48

    Esimene poolaeg lõppeb Inglismaa 1:0 eduseisul!


  • 17:36

    Peab tunnistama, et värav tuli veidi ootamatult, aga samas ei tule üllatusena, inglased on ülitugevad just standardolukordades. Kümnest MMil löödud väravast koguni kaheksa on löödud surnud palli olukorrast. 


  • 17:32
    1:0

    Keskkaitsja Harry Maguire lööb nurgalöögist tulnud palli peaga nurka ja viib Inglismaa juhtima! Milline hetk lüüa oma koondisekarjääri esimene värav!


  • 17:20

    20 minuti järel tuleb tõdeda, et tegemist on väga võrdse matšiga. Kumbki pole täielikult initsiatiivi haaranud, kuid, tõsi, Rootsi mängib madalamal ja Inglismaa saab rohkem palli vallata. 

  • 17:10

    Esimesed kümme minutit kulgevad marurahulikilt ja suurt midagi väljakul polegi toimunud.

  • 17:01

    LÄKS! MMi veerandfinaal Inglismaa vs Rootsi!



  • 16:38
    ALGKOOSSEISUD


  • 16:38


  • 15:55

    Inglismaa ja Rootsi on omadega Samaara staadionil. Avavile kell 17!


  • 14:21

    Inglismaa ründaja Harry Kane on MMil löönud kuus korda raamide vahele ja kõik need on maandunud ka väravavõrgus!




  • 13:18
    NALJASÕBER


  • 13:17

    Inglismaa peatreeneri Gareth Southgate'i inglisekeelseid mõtteid:




  • 12:10

  • 11:32

  • 11:30


  • 11:09

  • 11:09

  • 09:37

  • 09:15

    Natuke pikemat lugemist hommikukohvi kõrvale.

  • 09:08

    Tänane päevakava:

    kell 17 Rootsi - Inglismaa
    kell 21 Venemaa - Horvaatia

    Võitjad kohtuvad omavahel poolfinaalis. Teises poolfinaalis kohtuvad eilsed edenejad Prantsusmaa ja Belgia.

  • 09:05
    VUTISÕBER

    Tere kaunist laupäeva hommikut, head jalgpallisõbrad!

24 kommentaari

...  /   00:09, 8. juuli 2018
Ma vaatasin otse telkust ja nägin, et Horvaatia poolfinaalis aga siit loen, et Venemaa hoopis.
+1 -0
Tingimused
L
Lia Denissova on venku  /   00:06, 8. juuli 2018
venkud said kotti, huraa, putin kuluas kogu vene raha voidu peale aga ikka porus, huraa!
+0 -1
Tingimused
M
Mukambe-Mutombo  /   23:38, 7. juuli 2018
Jalgpall on hukas...sitemat MM annab ette kujutada.
+1 -1
Tingimused
.
...  /   00:08, 8. juuli 2018
et ettearvamatu ja vaatemänguline sport on ebahuvitav? Nojah, soovitaksin mingi muu valdkonna valida.
+0 -0
Tingimused
H
Häbi,  /   23:24, 7. juuli 2018
siin kommenteerijate pärast ja ETV 2 kommentaatorite Venemaa kallal ilkumise pärast!...HÄBI!!!
+2 -7
Tingimused
  /   22:18, 7. juuli 2018
Horvaatia võidab. peab võitma
+10 -3
Tingimused
  /   21:28, 7. juuli 2018
horvaatia. igal juhul horvaatia.
+14 -6
Tingimused
P
Pobediteli-Osvabaditeli  /   21:16, 7. juuli 2018
Vene kamanda võitis selle kõik, aga nagu arvata on
Garvatia ja Velikapritania hotjat pereipisat gistoriju..
+2 -10
Tingimused
O
O-lee  /   20:49, 7. juuli 2018
Oi-plää, oiplää, oiplää, oiplää...
on tänase õhtu kõige popim hitt miljonites vene kodudes.
+12 -4
Tingimused
S
see  /   20:17, 7. juuli 2018
mida venelased siiani on mänginud on musternäide ,kuidas mängida ei tohiks ,ei mingit mänguilu ega ilusat jalgpalli -horvaadid kütavad zopad kuumaks
+13 -5
Tingimused
M
mida siin heietada  /   19:30, 7. juuli 2018
Venemaa võidab - seda teavad juba kõik. Kokkulepped peavad. Niisama ei juhtu midagi, kõik on kontrolli all.
Vaadake õhtust mängu, siis saate aru millest ma rääkisin ...
+8 -12
Tingimused
A
aitab  /   19:45, 7. juuli 2018
amatööridest -võitku parem
+2 -2
Tingimused
P
peskov  /   19:51, 7. juuli 2018
Kohe näha,et nupp sul nokib.
+0 -1
Tingimused
M
mis asja?  /   20:06, 7. juuli 2018
vandid saavad sellise kitli, et siga ka ei näksi enam
+2 -1
Tingimused
J
jalgpallivõhik  /   17:30, 7. juuli 2018
kas rootsi koondises mõni valge mees ka on? prantsusmaa omas? saksas?
nojah.
+8 -11
Tingimused
  /   17:56, 7. juuli 2018
Kohe näha et Sa jalgpalli ei vaata! Rootsi ja Saksa omas enamus valged. Prantsuses jah kõik mustad.
+19 -2
Tingimused
M
mis küsimus see oli?  /   19:11, 7. juuli 2018
On olemas värvipimedus aga seda, et musta ja valge vahet ei tehta …….
+4 -1
Tingimused
M
makstud viis  /   15:00, 7. juuli 2018
Venemaa on maailmameister 2018. Kõik tugevamad on koju saadetud Saksamaaga eesotsas. Kohtunikud ka sellised nagu nad on, ettevaatlikud kus vaja ja karmid kus ei ole vaja.
+11 -27
Tingimused
P
pigem  /   11:33, 7. juuli 2018
yllatavad venelasi dopingukytid.
+17 -13
Tingimused
M
mõtlik  /   10:44, 7. juuli 2018
raske öelda. Eesti ei suutnud.
+13 -7
Tingimused
I
iga kord  /   10:29, 7. juuli 2018
kui iisrael võidab eurovisiooni, on jalgpalli mm-i võitnud korraldava riigi meeskond. :D
+11 -16
Tingimused
M
Mart  /   09:36, 7. juuli 2018
Venelastel tasub täna varakult vihad valmis teha, sest Horvaadid kütavad neile korraliku vene sauna :)
+28 -22
Tingimused
T
tramraal  /   10:36, 7. juuli 2018
venelased võidavad, sauna võid koos horvaatidega minna
+18 -25
Tingimused
N
no aja siis saun kuumaks  /   10:45, 7. juuli 2018
aga vaata, et sauna maha ei põleta. Muidu juhtub jälle nii, et sauna panid, küla läks.
+17 -3
Tingimused

