Jalgpalli MMil selgub täna õhtul teine poolfinaalpaar. Seda asuvad selgitama Rootsi - Inglismaa (kell 17) ja kodupubliku tuge nautiv Venemaa - Horvaatia (kell 21). Meie otseblogi on terve päev vutilainel, naudime koos!
-
18:55
-
18:52
KÕIK! Inglismaa on poolfinaalis, kus kohtutakse 11. juulil kas Venemaa või Horvaatiaga!
-
18:29
That goal was the FIFTH header to find the back of the net for @England at this #WorldCup so far - more than any other team! #SWEENG 0-2 pic.twitter.com/8J3GKJ75M0— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018
-
18:22
5 - Dele Alli is the fifth different player to score a goal for England at the 2018 World Cup, their joint-most in a single edition of the tournament (also 1954, 1998 and 2002). Variety. #ENG #SWEENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5uaSOea7wu— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2018
-
18:16
Inglaste pressing kannab vilja! Dele Alli saab Jesse Lingardilt hea tsenderduse ja saadab palli peaga väravasse! 2:0!
#ENG GOAL! @dele_official doubles the lead for @England! #SWEENG 0-2 pic.twitter.com/H4EOQaHVm3— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018
-
18:14
Ausaltöeldes pole kuskilt näha, kuidas Rootsi siia mängu tagasi pääseks. Inglismaa domineerib ja rootslastel puudub plaan B.
-
18:02
Teine poolaeg algas, tribüünidelt kõlab traditsiooniline God Save the Queen!
-
17:57
1 - England have lost just one of their 22 World Cup games in which they have been leading at half-time before today (W17 D4), with that sole defeat being the 1970 quarter-final against West Germany. Resolute. #ENG #SWEENG #WorldCup— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2018
-
17:49
Ka Wimbledoni tenniseturniiril on tunda kolme lõvi kohalolu!
I've spent a lot of summer weekends in London in my life but something feels different about this one! 🦁🦁🦁— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 7, 2018
-
17:48
Esimene poolaeg lõppeb Inglismaa 1:0 eduseisul!
Advantage @England at the interval!#SWEENG // #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/1Of9d2f8T7— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018
-
-
17:36
Peab tunnistama, et värav tuli veidi ootamatult, aga samas ei tule üllatusena, inglased on ülitugevad just standardolukordades. Kümnest MMil löödud väravast koguni kaheksa on löödud surnud palli olukorrast.
80% - Eight of England's 10 goals at the 2018 World Cup have been scored via set pieces (80%). Weaponry. #ENG #SWEENG #WorldCup— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2018
-
17:32
Keskkaitsja Harry Maguire lööb nurgalöögist tulnud palli peaga nurka ja viib Inglismaa juhtima! Milline hetk lüüa oma koondisekarjääri esimene värav!
#ENG GOAL! @HarryMaguire93 with the header to give @England the lead! #SWEENG 0-1 pic.twitter.com/h9nbh1Dgb5— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018
-
17:20
20 minuti järel tuleb tõdeda, et tegemist on väga võrdse matšiga. Kumbki pole täielikult initsiatiivi haaranud, kuid, tõsi, Rootsi mängib madalamal ja Inglismaa saab rohkem palli vallata.
-
17:10
Esimesed kümme minutit kulgevad marurahulikilt ja suurt midagi väljakul polegi toimunud.
-
17:01
LÄKS! MMi veerandfinaal Inglismaa vs Rootsi!
And we're off!#SWEENG // #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/G9ZvKdFvKO— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018
-
16:38
👀#SWEENG // #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/JuS69KDXNI— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018
-
16:38
8 - Harry Kane has scored at least once in all eight of his games as England captain, netting 12 goals in those matches. Leader. #ENG #SWEENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wUpzmAzki5— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2018
-
15:55
Inglismaa ja Rootsi on omadega Samaara staadionil. Avavile kell 17!
The teams have arrived at Samara Arena!— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018
Who's excited for this one, then? 🙋♂️🙋
TV listings 👉 https://t.co/xliHcxWvEO #SWEENG // #WorldCup
-
14:21
Inglismaa ründaja Harry Kane on MMil löönud kuus korda raamide vahele ja kõik need on maandunud ka väravavõrgus!
6/6 - Harry Kane has scored with all six of his shots on target for England at the World Cup so far, including three penalties. Hurricane. pic.twitter.com/GNv6wmJd66— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 7, 2018
-
13:18
Gareth Southgate spotted outside IKEA today. 🇸🇪 🏴 ⚽️😂 pic.twitter.com/2T67gjYpQy— Ryan Swain (@RyanSwainTV) July 7, 2018
-
-
13:17
Inglismaa peatreeneri Gareth Southgate'i inglisekeelseid mõtteid:
#ENG #ENG #ENG #ENG— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018
After their penalty shoot-out heroics against Colombia, @England’s focus is now fully on quarter-final opponents Sweden, according to manager Gareth Southgate...#SWEENG // #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/b4HswcXppD
-
12:10
-
11:32
-
11:30
We are not like you. We are not you. We are Sweden! #letsgo #enjoy #vmguld #Zweden pic.twitter.com/DjQJWPS8AL— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) July 7, 2018
-
11:09
-
11:09
-
09:37
-
09:15
Natuke pikemat lugemist hommikukohvi kõrvale.
-
09:08
Tänane päevakava:
kell 17 Rootsi - Inglismaa
kell 21 Venemaa - Horvaatia
Võitjad kohtuvad omavahel poolfinaalis. Teises poolfinaalis kohtuvad eilsed edenejad Prantsusmaa ja Belgia.
-
09:05
Tere kaunist laupäeva hommikut, head jalgpallisõbrad!
-
11 kommentaari
nojah.
nojah.
nojah.