OTSE | Jalgpalli MM: kas Inglismaa kohtub poolfinaalis Venemaa või Horvaatiaga? (11)

, 7. juuli 2018, 18:55
Just nii viis Harry Maguire inglased juhtima! (Reuters/Scanpix)
OTSEÜLEKANNE

Jalgpalli MMil selgub täna õhtul teine poolfinaalpaar. Seda asuvad selgitama Rootsi - Inglismaa (kell 17) ja kodupubliku tuge nautiv Venemaa - Horvaatia (kell 21). Meie otseblogi on terve päev vutilainel, naudime koos!
  • 18:55

  • 18:52
    2:0

    KÕIK! Inglismaa on poolfinaalis, kus kohtutakse 11. juulil kas Venemaa või Horvaatiaga!

  • 18:29


  • 18:22


  • 18:16
    2:0

    Inglaste pressing kannab vilja! Dele Alli saab Jesse Lingardilt hea tsenderduse ja saadab palli peaga väravasse! 2:0!


  • 18:14

    Ausaltöeldes pole kuskilt näha, kuidas Rootsi siia mängu tagasi pääseks. Inglismaa domineerib ja rootslastel puudub plaan B. 

  • 18:02

    Teine poolaeg algas, tribüünidelt kõlab traditsiooniline God Save the Queen!

  • 17:57


  • 17:49

    Ka Wimbledoni tenniseturniiril on tunda kolme lõvi kohalolu!


  • 17:48

    Esimene poolaeg lõppeb Inglismaa 1:0 eduseisul!


  • 17:36

    Peab tunnistama, et värav tuli veidi ootamatult, aga samas ei tule üllatusena, inglased on ülitugevad just standardolukordades. Kümnest MMil löödud väravast koguni kaheksa on löödud surnud palli olukorrast. 


  • 17:32
    1:0

    Keskkaitsja Harry Maguire lööb nurgalöögist tulnud palli peaga nurka ja viib Inglismaa juhtima! Milline hetk lüüa oma koondisekarjääri esimene värav!


  • 17:20

    20 minuti järel tuleb tõdeda, et tegemist on väga võrdse matšiga. Kumbki pole täielikult initsiatiivi haaranud, kuid, tõsi, Rootsi mängib madalamal ja Inglismaa saab rohkem palli vallata. 

  • 17:10

    Esimesed kümme minutit kulgevad marurahulikilt ja suurt midagi väljakul polegi toimunud.

  • 17:01

    LÄKS! MMi veerandfinaal Inglismaa vs Rootsi!



  • 16:38
    ALGKOOSSEISUD


  • 16:38


  • 15:55

    Inglismaa ja Rootsi on omadega Samaara staadionil. Avavile kell 17!


  • 14:21

    Inglismaa ründaja Harry Kane on MMil löönud kuus korda raamide vahele ja kõik need on maandunud ka väravavõrgus!




  • 13:18
    NALJASÕBER


  • 13:17

    Inglismaa peatreeneri Gareth Southgate'i inglisekeelseid mõtteid:




  • 12:10

  • 11:32

  • 11:30


  • 11:09

  • 11:09

  • 09:37

  • 09:15

    Natuke pikemat lugemist hommikukohvi kõrvale.

  • 09:08

    Tänane päevakava:

    kell 17 Rootsi - Inglismaa
    kell 21 Venemaa - Horvaatia

    Võitjad kohtuvad omavahel poolfinaalis. Teises poolfinaalis kohtuvad eilsed edenejad Prantsusmaa ja Belgia.

  • 09:05
    VUTISÕBER

    Tere kaunist laupäeva hommikut, head jalgpallisõbrad!

11 kommentaari

J
jalgpallivõhik  /   17:30, 7. juuli 2018
kas rootsi koondises mõni valge mees ka on? prantsusmaa omas? saksas?
nojah.
+3 -6 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
  /   17:56, 7. juuli 2018
Kohe näha et Sa jalgpalli ei vaata! Rootsi ja Saksa omas enamus valged. Prantsuses jah kõik mustad.
+8 -0 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
M
mis küsimus see oli?  /   19:11, 7. juuli 2018
On olemas värvipimedus aga seda, et musta ja valge vahet ei tehta …….
+0 -0 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
M
makstud viis  /   15:00, 7. juuli 2018
Venemaa on maailmameister 2018. Kõik tugevamad on koju saadetud Saksamaaga eesotsas. Kohtunikud ka sellised nagu nad on, ettevaatlikud kus vaja ja karmid kus ei ole vaja.
+6 -9 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
D
Ddd  /   12:56, 7. juuli 2018
http://www.powerplaymanager.com/r1533770
+1 -3 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
P
pigem  /   11:33, 7. juuli 2018
yllatavad venelasi dopingukytid.
+9 -9 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
M
mõtlik  /   10:44, 7. juuli 2018
raske öelda. Eesti ei suutnud.
+11 -6 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
I
iga kord  /   10:29, 7. juuli 2018
kui iisrael võidab eurovisiooni, on jalgpalli mm-i võitnud korraldava riigi meeskond. :D
+8 -12 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
M
Mart  /   09:36, 7. juuli 2018
Venelastel tasub täna varakult vihad valmis teha, sest Horvaadid kütavad neile korraliku vene sauna :)
+13 -16 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
T
tramraal  /   10:36, 7. juuli 2018
venelased võidavad, sauna võid koos horvaatidega minna
+13 -14 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
N
no aja siis saun kuumaks  /   10:45, 7. juuli 2018
aga vaata, et sauna maha ei põleta. Muidu juhtub jälle nii, et sauna panid, küla läks.
+11 -3 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused

