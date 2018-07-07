Jalgpalli MMil selgub täna õhtul teine poolfinaalpaar. Seda asuvad selgitama Rootsi - Inglismaa (kell 17) ja kodupubliku tuge nautiv Venemaa - Horvaatia (kell 21). Meie otseblogi on terve päev vutilainel, naudime koos!
-
23:47
1:1 lisaaja kangelane Fernandes lööb palli väravast täiesti mööda
-
23:46
1:1 Kovacic eksib, Akinfejev tõrjub!
-
23:46
1:1 Dzagojev skoorib
-
23:45
0:1 Brozovic lööb palli nurka, Horvaatia ees
-
23:45
0:0 Smolov lööb väga halva penalti, Subasic tõrjub!
-
23:39
Kõik. Järgnevad penaltid!
115 - Mario Fernandes' goal in the 115th minute (114:11) is the latest goal Russia have ever scored in a World Cup match (including USSR). Drama. #RUS #RUSCRO #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/DBR1ohOuJp— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2018
-
23:32
Värava autoriks kodustatud brasiillane Mario Fernandes!
-
23:31
USKUMATU!
#RUS GOAL!— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018
INCREDIBLE DRAMA IN SOCHI! #RUSCRO 2-2 pic.twitter.com/7hgLunTaYE
-
23:24
-
23:12
Horvaatia asub lisajal läbi Vida juhtima! Kas Venemaa unistus hakkab purunema?
GOAL!#CRO take the lead in extra-time! #RUSCRO 1-2 pic.twitter.com/VOFn9viMEj— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018
-
-
23:03
Pall on taas mängu lükatud. Venemaa tundus teisel poolajal üsna väsinud, näis, kas kodumeeskond suutis väikese pausi ajal kosuda.
-
22:56
Horvaatia domineeris terve teise poolaja, aga kui väravat ei löö, siis ootab... LISAAEG!
Extra-time it is...#RUSCRO pic.twitter.com/8LT793y2fi— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018
-
22:51
Normaalajale lisatakse viis minutit. Lisaaeg juba terendab.
-
22:38
Inglased saavad poolfinaali vastase teada hetkel, kui nad Peterburis maanduvad.
Time for our #WorldCup semi-finalists to head back to Saint Petersburg. When we land, our opponents will have been confirmed...#threelions pic.twitter.com/BAjINYvTcN— England (@England) July 7, 2018
-
22:32
Horvaatia on teisel poolajal selgelt parem, aga liiga palju ohtlikke momente pole suudetud luua. 20 minutit normaalaja lõpuni.
-
22:30
The moment #CRO *nearly* took the lead in Sochi 😱#RUSCRO // #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/SZlRq70q0Q— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018
-
22:20
60. minutil lendab Perisici löök vastu venelaste värava posti. Seis püsib 1:1!
-
22:07
Algas teine poolaeg!
Denis @Cheryshev at the 2018 FIFA #WorldCup so far:#KSA⚽️⚽️#EGY⚽️#CRO⚽️— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018
👌#RUSCRO pic.twitter.com/mEbhayIUrP
-
21:59
Avapoolaeg numbrites:
Key stats:— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018
👉 Kramaric became the seventh different player to score a goal for #CRO at this #WorldCup
👉 Only @HKane (6) has scored more goals than @Cheryshev (4) at this World Cup so far#RUSCRO pic.twitter.com/Iton6bPQBI
-
21:50
Venelased ja horvaadid lähevad riietusruumi jõudu ja mõtteid koguma.
Good half of entertainment, that. #RUSCRO // #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZqKCczULLv— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018
-
-
21:42
Horvaatia viigistab! Kui Venemaa sai 31. minutil juhtima, siis 40. minutil toob viigi tabloole Andrej Kramarici tabamus.
We're level in Sochi!— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018
Kramaric equalises for #CRO, we're now at 1-1. #RUSCRO // #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/f4rqsuwkQy
-
21:40
-
21:38
4 - Denis Cheryshev has scored four goals at the 2018 World Cup - only Oleg Salenko (6 in 1994) has netted more in a single edition of the tournament for Russia (including USSR). Hero. #RUS #RUSCRO #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/P4PKdeMhpK— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2018
-
21:34
VÄGEV! Venemaa läheb tõelisest iluväravast juhtima! Autoriks Deniss Tšerõšev!
#RUS GOAL! @Cheryshev! What a goal! #RUSCRO 1-0#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/yl8IFoMpsU— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018
-
21:28
2 - Croatia have faced the host nation at the World Cup twice previously, losing both matches against France in 1998 (1-2 in the semi-final) and Brazil in 2014 (1-3 in the group stage). Challenge. #RUS #CRO #RUSCRO #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/6CjyJETrgL— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2018
-
21:18
Veerand tundi mängitud ja ei saa öelda, et favoriit Horvaatia kuidagi üle oleks. Venemaa on mängus hästi sees!
-
21:05
LÄKS!
One spot remains in the semi-finals...— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018
Let's find out who's claiming it! #RUSCRO // #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/HNye4iRZZH
-
20:53
Lisame ka formatsioonid, suur matš on peagi algamas!
#RUSCRO // Formations 👀#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/vas1G5Q4Th— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018
-
20:27
Viis viimast veerandfinaali jõudnud korraldajamaad on pääsenud ka nelja parema hulka! Kas Venemaa ime jätkub?
5 - Each of the last five host nations to feature in a World Cup quarter-final have all progressed to the semi-final (Italy 1990, France 1998, South Korea 2002, Germany 2006 and Brazil 2014). Omen. #RUS #CRO #RUSCRO #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Bvd3ciUqNS— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2018
-
20:25
He’s a man of his word! 😳😂 pic.twitter.com/Aw3IyYWluO— Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 7, 2018
-
-
20:09
Venemaa ja Horvaatia lahinguni jääb vähem kui tund! Algkoosseisud:
So, @England have secured their place in Wednesday's semi-final in Moscow, but who will join them? 🤔— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018
Here are the teams for #RUSCRO! #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/oHd6snhN7n
-
20:03
-
20:03
-
19:17
Two attempts on target = ⚽️⚽️— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018
A clinical performance from @England!
Only Russia or Croatia stand between them and the #WorldCupFinal... #SWEENG pic.twitter.com/brZgbD3LlL
-
18:55
-
18:52
KÕIK! Inglismaa on poolfinaalis, kus kohtutakse 11. juulil kas Venemaa või Horvaatiaga!
-
18:29
That goal was the FIFTH header to find the back of the net for @England at this #WorldCup so far - more than any other team! #SWEENG 0-2 pic.twitter.com/8J3GKJ75M0— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018
-
18:22
5 - Dele Alli is the fifth different player to score a goal for England at the 2018 World Cup, their joint-most in a single edition of the tournament (also 1954, 1998 and 2002). Variety. #ENG #SWEENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5uaSOea7wu— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2018
-
18:16
Inglaste pressing kannab vilja! Dele Alli saab Jesse Lingardilt hea tsenderduse ja saadab palli peaga väravasse! 2:0!
#ENG GOAL! @dele_official doubles the lead for @England! #SWEENG 0-2 pic.twitter.com/H4EOQaHVm3— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018
-
18:14
Ausaltöeldes pole kuskilt näha, kuidas Rootsi siia mängu tagasi pääseks. Inglismaa domineerib ja rootslastel puudub plaan B.
-
-
18:02
Teine poolaeg algas, tribüünidelt kõlab traditsiooniline God Save the Queen!
-
17:57
1 - England have lost just one of their 22 World Cup games in which they have been leading at half-time before today (W17 D4), with that sole defeat being the 1970 quarter-final against West Germany. Resolute. #ENG #SWEENG #WorldCup— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2018
-
17:49
Ka Wimbledoni tenniseturniiril on tunda kolme lõvi kohalolu!
I've spent a lot of summer weekends in London in my life but something feels different about this one! 🦁🦁🦁— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 7, 2018
-
17:48
Esimene poolaeg lõppeb Inglismaa 1:0 eduseisul!
Advantage @England at the interval!#SWEENG // #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/1Of9d2f8T7— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018
-
17:36
Peab tunnistama, et värav tuli veidi ootamatult, aga samas ei tule üllatusena, inglased on ülitugevad just standardolukordades. Kümnest MMil löödud väravast koguni kaheksa on löödud surnud palli olukorrast.
80% - Eight of England's 10 goals at the 2018 World Cup have been scored via set pieces (80%). Weaponry. #ENG #SWEENG #WorldCup— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2018
-
17:32
Keskkaitsja Harry Maguire lööb nurgalöögist tulnud palli peaga nurka ja viib Inglismaa juhtima! Milline hetk lüüa oma koondisekarjääri esimene värav!
#ENG GOAL! @HarryMaguire93 with the header to give @England the lead! #SWEENG 0-1 pic.twitter.com/h9nbh1Dgb5— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018
-
17:20
20 minuti järel tuleb tõdeda, et tegemist on väga võrdse matšiga. Kumbki pole täielikult initsiatiivi haaranud, kuid, tõsi, Rootsi mängib madalamal ja Inglismaa saab rohkem palli vallata.
-
17:10
Esimesed kümme minutit kulgevad marurahulikilt ja suurt midagi väljakul polegi toimunud.
-
17:01
LÄKS! MMi veerandfinaal Inglismaa vs Rootsi!
And we're off!#SWEENG // #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/G9ZvKdFvKO— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018
-
16:38
👀#SWEENG // #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/JuS69KDXNI— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018
-
-
16:38
8 - Harry Kane has scored at least once in all eight of his games as England captain, netting 12 goals in those matches. Leader. #ENG #SWEENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wUpzmAzki5— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2018
-
15:55
Inglismaa ja Rootsi on omadega Samaara staadionil. Avavile kell 17!
The teams have arrived at Samara Arena!— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018
Who's excited for this one, then? 🙋♂️🙋
TV listings 👉 https://t.co/xliHcxWvEO #SWEENG // #WorldCup
-
14:21
Inglismaa ründaja Harry Kane on MMil löönud kuus korda raamide vahele ja kõik need on maandunud ka väravavõrgus!
6/6 - Harry Kane has scored with all six of his shots on target for England at the World Cup so far, including three penalties. Hurricane. pic.twitter.com/GNv6wmJd66— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 7, 2018
-
13:18
Gareth Southgate spotted outside IKEA today. 🇸🇪 🏴 ⚽️😂 pic.twitter.com/2T67gjYpQy— Ryan Swain (@RyanSwainTV) July 7, 2018
-
13:17
Inglismaa peatreeneri Gareth Southgate'i inglisekeelseid mõtteid:
#ENG #ENG #ENG #ENG— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018
After their penalty shoot-out heroics against Colombia, @England’s focus is now fully on quarter-final opponents Sweden, according to manager Gareth Southgate...#SWEENG // #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/b4HswcXppD
-
12:10
-
11:32
-
11:30
We are not like you. We are not you. We are Sweden! #letsgo #enjoy #vmguld #Zweden pic.twitter.com/DjQJWPS8AL— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) July 7, 2018
-
11:09
-
11:09
-
-
09:37
-
09:15
Natuke pikemat lugemist hommikukohvi kõrvale.
-
09:08
Tänane päevakava:
kell 17 Rootsi - Inglismaa
kell 21 Venemaa - Horvaatia
Võitjad kohtuvad omavahel poolfinaalis. Teises poolfinaalis kohtuvad eilsed edenejad Prantsusmaa ja Belgia.
-
09:05
Tere kaunist laupäeva hommikut, head jalgpallisõbrad!
