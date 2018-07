Sweden should thank this person because of him every player that plays for the national team of Sweden feels Home,Welcome and not DIFFERENT. I owe him everything for my success in the national team. Thank you for being you LARS RICHT @lars.richt #thebest #enjoyyouretirment #family #skuggan #chefen

