No.14 Daria Kasatkina recovers perfectly after losing the 1st to defeat Alison Van Uytvanck 67(6) 63 62 and advance to her 1st #Wimbledon quarterfinal.



31 winners to 17 unforced for Dasha, withstanding 42 winners and 38 unforced from Van Uytvanck.



QF Set: Kasatkina vs. Kerber