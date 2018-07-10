Viimase nädala jooksul on sotsiaalmeedias väga populaarseks saanud teemaviide #neymarchallenge, millega inimesed viskavad nalja Brasiilia jalgpallikoondise tähe Neymari kergete kukkumiste üle. Õhtuleht toob teieni parimad #neymarchallenge videod Twitteri-maailmast.
#NeymarChallenge... @NeymarJr is a joke and the 🌎 knows it... #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/IaFWrwgcMh— Daniel Moreno (@MrDanielMoreno) July 5, 2018
Best #NeymarChallenge 🤩— Shazeen Samad (@shazeensamad) July 6, 2018
pic.twitter.com/yundzsDQt9
Neymar's plane is ready. #Neymar #NeymarChallenge #bra pic.twitter.com/ihfsdl2RQf— Légion (@SDelcloy) July 7, 2018
Retweeted Poffe Roxx (@PoffeRoxx):— maria tihui sanjurjo (@mariatihui) July 7, 2018
How @neymarjr act in real life 😂
The real #NeymarChallenge pic.twitter.com/bPorTZ1srZ https://t.co/8CcqIrGubm
The #NeymarChallenge has hit football stadiums all around the world! 😂— 90min (@90min_Football) July 9, 2018
(📹 via @RClaudia89) pic.twitter.com/6lFrlMAuuV
Dog does a Neymar #WorldCup2018 #Neymar #NeymarChallenge pic.twitter.com/TpkNrefoeo— Natural Curve (@thenaturalcurve) July 9, 2018
This had me dying 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #NeymarChallenge pic.twitter.com/upmyZAontx— Husskayy (@husskayyyy) July 5, 2018
Someone has far too much time on their hands #Neymar #NeymarChallenge #WorldCup #rolling pic.twitter.com/XwEEIy1fnb— Paraic Collins (@ParaicCollins) July 5, 2018
