TWITTERIMÖLL | Kuku nagu Neymar ehk Brasiilia staar langes sotsiaalmeedias naerualuseks

, 10. juuli 2018, 13:25
Neymar on pikali. Jälle. (Yegor Aleyev)

Viimase nädala jooksul on sotsiaalmeedias väga populaarseks saanud teemaviide #neymarchallenge, millega inimesed viskavad nalja Brasiilia jalgpallikoondise tähe Neymari kergete kukkumiste üle. Õhtuleht toob teieni parimad #neymarchallenge videod Twitteri-maailmast.

