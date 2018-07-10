Twitter plahvatas, kui tuli ametlik teade, et Cristiano Ronaldo on liitunud Itaalia jalgpalli valitseja Torino Juventusega. Siin on mõned parimad säutsud.
⚽ Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract With Juventus:— 9GAG Football ⚽ (@9GAGFootball) July 10, 2018
💰 €120,000,000 over 4 Years.
💰 €30,00,000 A Year.
💰 €2,500,000 A Month.
💰 €625,000 A Week.
💰 €89,285 A Day.
💰 €3,720 An Hour.
💰 €62,39 A Minute.
💰 €1,03 A Second.
😱 Wow. pic.twitter.com/YVbeSwkPPi
Real Madrid’s most successful period in the 21st Century featured Cristiano Ronaldo— Cristiano Ronaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) July 10, 2018
Man United’s most successful period in the 21st Century featured Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal’s most successful period in history featured Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/uhDNJULq6S
The Last 7 Italian champions— GARIBA RAUBIL (@GRAUBIL) July 10, 2018
Juve
Juve
Juve
Juve
Juve
Juve
Simply no competition. And Old Ladies go on to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, from strength to strength . My sympathy to the rest of the Serie A clubs.
Ronaldo fans right now #Ronaldo #realmadrid #juventus #GraciasCristiano pic.twitter.com/XX5w5xBJPT— Matthew Charnell (@MCshizzzle) July 10, 2018
When Juve sign #Ronaldo and win the Champions League straight away after you leave pic.twitter.com/Cm0tVDe62E— Jebin (@JebCobbie) July 10, 2018
Ronaldo fanboys right now— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 10, 2018
(📷: @IFTVofficial ) pic.twitter.com/C160KRh0Nx
.@Cristiano, your goals, your numbers and everything we've won together speak for themselves. You have earned a special place in the history of @RealMadrid. As Madridistas we'll remember you always. It's been a pleasure to play alongside you, bicho. Big hig and good luck! 🍀👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/NaywaDd3gw— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) July 10, 2018
CR7 at Real Madrid: 9 years, 438 appearances, RM all-time top scorer with 451 goals, 16 titles, x4 UCL 🏆, Ballon d’Or x4. Remarkable. Thank you Cristiano. Obrigada. It was an absolute delight & privilege to work with you at RM. #GraciasCristiano#ronaldo #realmadrid pic.twitter.com/YpMsbvFN5a— Rhiannon Jones (@rhiannoncwjones) July 10, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo;— Proxcey (@Proxcey) July 10, 2018
⚪ 450 Goals in 438 Games
🎯 119 Assists
🏆 4 Champions League Trophies
🏆 2 La Liga Trophies
🏆 2 Copa Del Rey Trophies
🏆 2 Spain Super Cup Trophies
🏆 4 Ballon D’or trophies
🏆 3 Golden Boots
The only GOAT after MESSI #Ronaldo #Juventus pic.twitter.com/yf1JZhaiYu
