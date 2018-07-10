Twitter plahvatas, kui tuli ametlik teade, et Cristiano Ronaldo on liitunud Itaalia jalgpalli valitseja Torino Juventusega. Siin on mõned parimad säutsud.

⚽ Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract With Juventus:



💰 €120,000,000 over 4 Years.



💰 €30,00,000 A Year.



💰 €2,500,000 A Month.



💰 €625,000 A Week.



💰 €89,285 A Day.



💰 €3,720 An Hour.



💰 €62,39 A Minute.



💰 €1,03 A Second.



😱 Wow. pic.twitter.com/YVbeSwkPPi — 9GAG Football ⚽ (@9GAGFootball) July 10, 2018

Real Madrid’s most successful period in the 21st Century featured Cristiano Ronaldo



Man United’s most successful period in the 21st Century featured Cristiano Ronaldo



Portugal’s most successful period in history featured Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/uhDNJULq6S — Cristiano Ronaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) July 10, 2018

The Last 7 Italian champions

Juve

Juve

Juve

Juve

Juve

Juve

Simply no competition. And Old Ladies go on to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, from strength to strength . My sympathy to the rest of the Serie A clubs. — GARIBA RAUBIL (@GRAUBIL) July 10, 2018

When Juve sign #Ronaldo and win the Champions League straight away after you leave pic.twitter.com/Cm0tVDe62E — Jebin (@JebCobbie) July 10, 2018

.@Cristiano, your goals, your numbers and everything we've won together speak for themselves. You have earned a special place in the history of @RealMadrid. As Madridistas we'll remember you always. It's been a pleasure to play alongside you, bicho. Big hig and good luck! 🍀👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/NaywaDd3gw — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) July 10, 2018

CR7 at Real Madrid: 9 years, 438 appearances, RM all-time top scorer with 451 goals, 16 titles, x4 UCL 🏆, Ballon d’Or x4. Remarkable. Thank you Cristiano. Obrigada. It was an absolute delight & privilege to work with you at RM. #GraciasCristiano#ronaldo #realmadrid pic.twitter.com/YpMsbvFN5a — Rhiannon Jones (@rhiannoncwjones) July 10, 2018