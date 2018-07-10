TWITTERIMÖLL: Internet läks peale Ronaldo üleminekut kihama (0)

, 10. juuli 2018, 22:26
Juventuse fännid CR7 särkidega klubipoe ees. (AFP/Scanpix)

Twitter plahvatas, kui tuli ametlik teade, et Cristiano Ronaldo on liitunud Itaalia jalgpalli valitseja Torino Juventusega. Siin on mõned parimad säutsud.

