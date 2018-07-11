NII SEE JUHTUS | Jalgpalli MM: Horvaatia pääses esmakordselt riigi ajaloos finaali (3)

, 11. juuli 2018, 23:43
Mario Mandžukic tõusis horvaatide kangelaseks ja viis oma rahvuskoondise finaali. (Reuters/Scanpix)
OTSEÜLEKANNE ON LÄBI

Horvaatia on vastu pidanud kolm lisaaega järjest ja pääsenud uskumatu võiduga esimest korda riigi ajaloos MM-finaali. Inglismaa peab leppima pronksimänguga.
  • 23:40
    JALGPALL

    HORVAATIA ON ESIMEST KORDA RIIGI AJALOOS FINAALIS!

  • 23:22
    JALGPALL

    Mario Mandžukic viib horvaadid finaali lävele. Mängida jääb 11 minutit

  • 23:21
    JALGPALL

    2:1 Horvaatia!

  • 23:17
    JALGPALL

    Inglismaa valdas enam palli, aga parim võimalus tekkis hoopis Horvaatial. Jordan Pickford suutis aga Mandžukici löögile põlve ette sättida. Teine lisaaja pool, 15 minutit, ootab veel ees

  • 22:56
    JALGPALL

    Ja lisaaeg on alanud

  • 22:50
    JALGPALL

    1:1, ees ootab lisaaeg

  • 22:47
    JALGPALL

    3 lisaminutit

  • 22:29
    JALGPALL

    POSTI! Perisic ja Horvaatia oli lähedal teisele

  • 22:25
    JALGPALL

    HORVAATIA VIIGISTAB! Perisic! 1:1

  • 22:04
    JALGPALL

    Siin ka esimese poolaja statistika:

  • 22:03
    JALGPALL

    Teine poolaeg on alanud! Kas Horvaatia suudab mängu päästa? Seni on oldud küllaltki mannetud.

  • 22:01
    JALGPALL

    Vaid üks 18 meeskonnast, kes on MMi poolfinaalis poolajal juhtinud, pole finaali pääsenud. Inglismaa seis on hea!

  • 21:46
    JALGPALL

    POOLAEG! 1.0 Inglismaale

  • 21:31
    JALGPALL

    Inglased olid värava üle pigem õnnelikud...

  • 21:26
    JALGPALL

    Kieran Trippier on alles teine Inglismaa mängija, kes MMil otse karistuslöögist värava löönud. Legendaarne David Beckham on palli trahvilöögist võrku keerutanud 1998 ja 2006. aastal.

  • 21:22
    JALGPALL
  • 21:09
    JALGPALL

    See oli Tottenhami mängumehe esimene värav Inglismaa koondise eest. Kas jalgpall jõuab tõesti lõpuks koju?

  • 21:06
    JALGPALL

    VÄRAAAAAAV! Kieran Trippier viib karistuslöögist Inglismaa 1:0 juhtima. Mängitud vaid 6 minutit!

  • 21:00
    JALGPALL

    LÄKS LAHTI!

  • 20:59
    JALGPALL

    Peakohtunik on Türgist, Cüneyt Cakir nimeks.

  • 20:58
    JALGPALL

    Ja kohe läheb lahti, hümnid on kuulatud

  • 20:01
    JALGPALL

    Meeskondade koosseisud:

  • 19:41
    JALGPALL

  • 18:51
    JALGPALL

    Enam pole kaua jäänud. 




  • 17:52
    JALGPALL

    Endine Inglismaa koondislane Gary Lineker on täna staadionil omadele pöialt hoidmas

  • 17:36
    JALGPALL

    Horvaatia poolehoidjad valmistuvad mänguks Moskvas Punasel väljakul.

  • 17:18
    JALGPALL

    Ainult 2002. aasta MMil (35) on löödud rohkem peaga väravaid kui Venemaal (32).

  • 17:16
    JALGPALL

    Kiikame õhtuse mängu eel legendaarsele Lužniki staadionile.




  • 17:14
    JALGPALL

    Meenutame hetkeks play-off'ide kulgu.


  • 15:41

  • 15:18

    Inglismaa peatreeneri Gareth Southgate'i inglisekeelseid mõtteid:




  • 14:29


  • 14:29


  • 13:46

    Kiisu on "rääkinud"!




  • 13:06
    JALKASTUUDIO

  • 12:16

    Veel midagi taktikasõpradele!

  • 11:17

  • 11:03

  • 10:12

    Prantslaste rõõmsaid emotsioone on tore vaadata. Välja arvatud juhul, kui oled belglane.

  • 09:48

  • 09:33

  • 09:07

    Alustame hommikut põikega eilsesse. 

  • 09:04
    VUTISÕBER

    Tere kaunist kolmapäeva hommikut, head jalgpallisõbrad!

    Tänane päevakava on lihtne: üks mäng, kell 21 Moskvas Lužniki staadionil algav poolfinaal Horvaatia - Inglismaa.     Võitja kohtub pühapäevases finaalis Prantsusmaaga, kaotajat karistatakse laupäeval pronksimänguga, kus vastaseks Belgia.

3 kommentaari

A
arvamus  /   16:30, 11. juuli 2018
Selgitavad täna, kumb tuleb teiseks, kumb 4-daks, Inglismaal potensiaali rohkem.
+0 -5 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
X
XXX  /   08:04, 12. juuli 2018
Inglismaal potensiaali rohkem jääda 4-daks, irw
+0 -0 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
N
no  /   13:25, 11. juuli 2018
ei teagi, kellele panustada, kas Horvaatiamaalastele, või Inglisemaalastele, aga eks pea selgub,kummad maalased saavad edasi.
+6 -1 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused

