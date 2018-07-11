Horvaatia on vastu pidanud kolm lisaaega järjest ja pääsenud uskumatu võiduga esimest korda riigi ajaloos MM-finaali. Inglismaa peab leppima pronksimänguga.
-
23:40
HORVAATIA ON ESIMEST KORDA RIIGI AJALOOS FINAALIS!
-
23:22
Mario Mandžukic viib horvaadid finaali lävele. Mängida jääb 11 minutit
-
23:21
2:1 Horvaatia!
-
23:17
Inglismaa valdas enam palli, aga parim võimalus tekkis hoopis Horvaatial. Jordan Pickford suutis aga Mandžukici löögile põlve ette sättida. Teine lisaaja pool, 15 minutit, ootab veel ees
-
22:56
Ja lisaaeg on alanud
-
22:50
1:1, ees ootab lisaaeg
-
22:47
3 lisaminutit
-
22:29
POSTI! Perisic ja Horvaatia oli lähedal teisele
-
22:25
HORVAATIA VIIGISTAB! Perisic! 1:1
-
22:04
Siin ka esimese poolaja statistika:
#CRO 0-1 #ENG HT:— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 11, 2018
Kieran Trippier's first ever England goal separates the sides at the break, but the Three Lions will feel disappointed not to be further ahead
Full match statistics at the break --https://t.co/pH0Uprk2Fl pic.twitter.com/lGxXkX7YPw
-
-
22:03
Teine poolaeg on alanud! Kas Horvaatia suudab mängu päästa? Seni on oldud küllaltki mannetud.
-
22:01
Vaid üks 18 meeskonnast, kes on MMi poolfinaalis poolajal juhtinud, pole finaali pääsenud. Inglismaa seis on hea!
18 - Only one of the previous 18 teams to be ahead at half-time in a World Cup semi-final have failed to go on and win (Italy in 1990 v Argentina, who lost on penalties). Resolve. #ENGCRO #ENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/CkO7T5Q3sl— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 11, 2018
-
21:46
POOLAEG! 1.0 Inglismaale
-
21:31
Inglased olid värava üle pigem õnnelikud...
England's fans celebrate Kieran Trippier’s stunning free-kick. #ENGCRO #CROENG #EnglandvsCroatiapic.twitter.com/s2NvAzKWeG— 9GAG Football ⚽ (@9GAGFootball) July 11, 2018
-
21:26
Kieran Trippier on alles teine Inglismaa mängija, kes MMil otse karistuslöögist värava löönud. Legendaarne David Beckham on palli trahvilöögist võrku keerutanud 1998 ja 2006. aastal.
2 - Kieran Trippier is the second England player to score a direct free-kick goal at a World Cup (since 1966), following David Beckham who scored one in both 1998 and 2006. Inspiration. #ENGCRO #ENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/fDvVY5nFEB— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 11, 2018
-
21:22
Wow, just wow. Trippier you little hero. What a start.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 11, 2018
-
21:09
See oli Tottenhami mängumehe esimene värav Inglismaa koondise eest. Kas jalgpall jõuab tõesti lõpuks koju?
-
21:06
VÄRAAAAAAV! Kieran Trippier viib karistuslöögist Inglismaa 1:0 juhtima. Mängitud vaid 6 minutit!
-
21:00
LÄKS LAHTI!
-
20:59
Peakohtunik on Türgist, Cüneyt Cakir nimeks.
-
-
20:58
Ja kohe läheb lahti, hümnid on kuulatud
-
20:01
Meeskondade koosseisud:
TEAM NEWS // #CROENG— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 11, 2018
Here are the Starting XIs for tonight's semi-final...#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/28C4ZvnP8x
-
19:41
-
18:51
Enam pole kaua jäänud.
🇭🇷🆚🏴— HNS | CFF (@HNS_CFF) July 11, 2018
➡️ Head-to-head record (W2 D1 L4)
🤝 '96 friendly (0:0)
❌ '03 friendly (1:3)
❌ EURO 2004 (2:4)
✅ EURO 2008 qualifier (2:0)
✅ EURO 2008 qualifier (3:2)
❌ 2010 @FIFAWorldCup qualifier (1:4)
❌ 2010 @FIFAWorldCup qualifier (1:5)#BeProud #CROENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wkEXtwdnJe
-
17:52
Endine Inglismaa koondislane Gary Lineker on täna staadionil omadele pöialt hoidmas
After 4 weeks in Moscow, I finally get to go to a game. And what a game. Come on England. 🤞🤞🤞— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 11, 2018
-
17:36
Horvaatia poolehoidjad valmistuvad mänguks Moskvas Punasel väljakul.
-
17:18
Ainult 2002. aasta MMil (35) on löödud rohkem peaga väravaid kui Venemaal (32).
35 - Only the 2002 edition of the World Cup has seen more headed goals than 2018 (32) - since 1966 where Opta has done full analysis on finals matches. Nod. https://t.co/42fkpbZwv8— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 11, 2018
-
17:16
Kiikame õhtuse mängu eel legendaarsele Lužniki staadionile.
🏟😍— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 11, 2018
Take a tour of Moscow’s stunning Luzhniki Stadium ahead of #CROENG
👇 Full #WorldCup Daily episodehttps://t.co/d8X86Mryik pic.twitter.com/nyrUd05hwn
-
17:14
Meenutame hetkeks play-off'ide kulgu.
So... @FrenchTeam will face either #CRO or #ENG in the #WorldCupFinal!#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/2uLLXsdrXi— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 10, 2018
-
15:41
-
-
15:18
Inglismaa peatreeneri Gareth Southgate'i inglisekeelseid mõtteid:
#ENG #ENG #ENG— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 11, 2018
Gareth Southgate says @England’s semi-final against Croatia is an opportunity to make history...
Will the Three Lions reach their first #WorldCupFinal since 1966?#CROENG pic.twitter.com/sPEQVywNnH
-
14:29
July 11, 2018
-
14:29
#CROENG pic.twitter.com/g9M6gHXl0h— Henry Winter (@henrywinter) July 11, 2018
-
13:46
Kiisu on "rääkinud"!
Did Phoenix the psychic cat just predict a #ENGCRO draw?! 😬Is he trying to tell us it will go to penalties tonight... What do you think?#Lorraine #WorldCup #ENG pic.twitter.com/b9R5EC9zub— Lorraine (@lorraine) July 11, 2018
-
13:06
-
12:16
Veel midagi taktikasõpradele!
-
11:17
-
11:03
-
10:12
Prantslaste rõõmsaid emotsioone on tore vaadata. Välja arvatud juhul, kui oled belglane.
-
09:48
-
-
09:33
-
09:07
Alustame hommikut põikega eilsesse.
-
09:04
Tere kaunist kolmapäeva hommikut, head jalgpallisõbrad!
Tänane päevakava on lihtne: üks mäng, kell 21 Moskvas Lužniki staadionil algav poolfinaal Horvaatia - Inglismaa. Võitja kohtub pühapäevases finaalis Prantsusmaaga, kaotajat karistatakse laupäeval pronksimänguga, kus vastaseks Belgia.