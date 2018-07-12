Murdmaasuusatamise olümpiavõitja võitleb rinnavähiga (1)

, 12. juuli 2018, 12:00
Prindi
Kikkan Randall. (Reuters/Scanpix)

Pyeongchangi olümpiamängudel USA-le ajaloo esimese murdmaasuusakulla toonud Kikkan Randall teatas, et tal diagnoositi rinnavähk. 

"Kuigi avastasime selle varajases staadiumis ning prognoos on hea, muutub mu elu järgnevate kuude jooksul selgelt. Olen iga päev imestanud, kuidas sai selline asi minuga juhtuda. Aga olen endale lubanud, et jään ravi vältel positiivseks, aktiivseks ja sihikindlaks," kirjutas ta Instagramis.

Randalli sõnul alustati juba esmaspäeval Alaskal Anchorage'i kliinikus keemiaraviga. 35aastane suusataja võitis koos Jessica Digginsiga Pyeongchangi olümpial naiste sprinditeates olümpiakulla, ent lõpetas kevadel karjääri. 

 

The color pink has taken on a new chapter in my life as I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Although we caught it early and the prognosis is good, my life will change quite a bit in the coming months. I have returned to Anchorage for treatment at @providencealaska Cancer Center. It’s a scary thing to learn you have cancer and I have wondered every day since how this could have possibly happened to me. But I have promised myself that I will remain positive and active and determined throughout my treatment. I am going to bring as much tenacity, strength, and energy toward this challenge as I have throughout my entire career. I began my first round of chemo on Monday surrounded by great friends and family. I made to sure get a gym workout in beforehand, rode my bike to and from the hospital, and wore my happy shoes. I will be using my blog to keep everyone posted through my upcoming journey. #Kikkanimal @llbean @aktivmotkreft @aktiv_usa photos by @charlesrenfroski

A post shared by Kikkan Randall (@kikkanimal) on

Jaga artiklit

Viimased Loe kõiki ›
Loetumad Loe kõiki ›

1 kommentaar

V
Vanamees  /   14:00, 12. juuli 2018
No jah ,ov. võitlus on tähtsam, kui eesti naiste raskused ,äkki tooks nende võitlused esile !
+0 -0 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
Kommenteerimistingimused

SPORDIBLOGI

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Korvpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Jalgpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Auto-moto

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Kergejõustik

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Tennis

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Vehklemine

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Võrkpall

Päevatoimetaja

Telefon 51993733
online@ohtuleht.ee

Õhtuleht sotsiaalmeedias

Õhtuleht Mobiilis