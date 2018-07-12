Pyeongchangi olümpiamängudel USA-le ajaloo esimese murdmaasuusakulla toonud Kikkan Randall teatas, et tal diagnoositi rinnavähk.
"Kuigi avastasime selle varajases staadiumis ning prognoos on hea, muutub mu elu järgnevate kuude jooksul selgelt. Olen iga päev imestanud, kuidas sai selline asi minuga juhtuda. Aga olen endale lubanud, et jään ravi vältel positiivseks, aktiivseks ja sihikindlaks," kirjutas ta Instagramis.
Randalli sõnul alustati juba esmaspäeval Alaskal Anchorage'i kliinikus keemiaraviga. 35aastane suusataja võitis koos Jessica Digginsiga Pyeongchangi olümpial naiste sprinditeates olümpiakulla, ent lõpetas kevadel karjääri.
The color pink has taken on a new chapter in my life as I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Although we caught it early and the prognosis is good, my life will change quite a bit in the coming months. I have returned to Anchorage for treatment at @providencealaska Cancer Center. It’s a scary thing to learn you have cancer and I have wondered every day since how this could have possibly happened to me. But I have promised myself that I will remain positive and active and determined throughout my treatment. I am going to bring as much tenacity, strength, and energy toward this challenge as I have throughout my entire career. I began my first round of chemo on Monday surrounded by great friends and family. I made to sure get a gym workout in beforehand, rode my bike to and from the hospital, and wore my happy shoes. I will be using my blog to keep everyone posted through my upcoming journey. #Kikkanimal @llbean @aktivmotkreft @aktiv_usa photos by @charlesrenfroski
