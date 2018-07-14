OTSE | Rally Estonia: Tänak alustas kodust mõõduvõttu kiiruskatse võiduga (3)

, 14. juuli 2018, 08:48
2
fotot
Ott Tänak ja Märtin Järveoja testikatsel. (Aldo Luud)
OTSEÜLEKANNE

Rallisõbrad, kaua oodatud aeg on käes! Ehkki aja peale hakatakse sõitma homme, avatakse täna Tartus Rally Estonia ning mõistagi on oma ekipaaži Lõuna-Eestisse kohale saatnud ka Õhtuleht. Tule ja jälgi ralli käiku koos meiega!

Seis esimese kiiruskatse järel:

Rally Estonia ajakava (katse number, nimi, pikkus ning millal läheb rajale esimene auto):

Laupäev:

SS 1 Raiga 1 (6,24 km) 8.18
SS 2 Arula 1 (8,74 km) 8.45
SS 3 Rüa 1 (9,18 km) 9.53
SS 4 Raiga 2 (6,24 km) 11.11
SS 5 Arula 2 (8,74 km) 11.38
SS 6 Rüa 2 (9,18 km) 12.46
SS 7 Karste 1 (6,42 km) 14.06
SS 8 Krüüdneri 1 (13,67 km) 14.48
SS 9 Karste 2 (6,42 km) 16.53
SS 10 Krüüdneri 2 (13,67 km) 17.32
SS 11 Tartu linnakatse (1,74 km) 19.30

Pühapäev:

SS 12 Puugi 1 (10,16 km) 9.31
SS 13 Prangli 1 (17,05 km) 10.04
SS 14 Puugi 2 (10,16 km) 12.21
SS 15 Prangli 2 (17,05 km) 12.54
SS 16 Elva linnakatse (1,74 km) 14.47

3 kommentaari

E
Esimene saab auhinna ok  /   08:17, 14. juuli 2018
Aga miks need ülejäänud lõuna -eesti teesid lõhuvad? Tänak paneb nagunii kinni.
A
aitab küll  /   08:04, 14. juuli 2018
Kas peale ralli enam Eestis muud ei toimugi? Söögi alla ja söögi peale kirjutatakse ja röögitakse sellest.
P
Per sse Saab tasuta  /   23:14, 13. juuli 2018
OTT,Vala paaki vett : http://m.stins.biz/auto/
