Täna õhtul on veel oodata Tartus uhket avamist, kus on stardipoodium ja pressikonverents kuulsa Becs Williamsi juhtimisel!

Today it’s shakedown for Rally Estonia. Everyone getting into the groove ahead of competition tomorrow. The fans are certainly out in force today - and that’s just for shakedown! Ott and Martin competing at home, which must be really special for them. https://t.co/WxJGxfy7pg