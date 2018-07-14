Rallisõbrad, kaua oodatud aeg on käes! Ehkki aja peale hakatakse sõitma homme, avatakse täna Tartus Rally Estonia ning mõistagi on oma ekipaaži Lõuna-Eestisse kohale saatnud ka Õhtuleht. Tule ja jälgi ralli käiku koos meiega!
Rally Estonia ajakava (katse number, nimi, pikkus ning millal läheb rajale esimene auto):
Laupäev:
SS 1 Raiga 1 (6,24 km) 8.18
SS 2 Arula 1 (8,74 km) 8.45
SS 3 Rüa 1 (9,18 km) 9.53
SS 4 Raiga 2 (6,24 km) 11.11
SS 5 Arula 2 (8,74 km) 11.38
SS 6 Rüa 2 (9,18 km) 12.46
SS 7 Karste 1 (6,42 km) 14.06
SS 8 Krüüdneri 1 (13,67 km) 14.48
SS 9 Karste 2 (6,42 km) 16.53
SS 10 Krüüdneri 2 (13,67 km) 17.32
SS 11 Tartu linnakatse (1,74 km) 19.30
Pühapäev:
SS 12 Puugi 1 (10,16 km) 9.31
SS 13 Prangli 1 (17,05 km) 10.04
SS 14 Puugi 2 (10,16 km) 12.21
SS 15 Prangli 2 (17,05 km) 12.54
SS 16 Elva linnakatse (1,74 km) 14.47
08:48
Karl Kruuda on tagasi roolis!
🏁 #RallyEstonia SS1 -— Rally Estonia (@RallyEstonia) July 14, 2018
K. Kruuda teeb korraliku aja: 3:20.24
"Aasta aega pausi, saab panna küll. Keskel kiire osa peal pidin hoogu maha võtma, väike arusaamatus autos."
08:34
Seis esimese kiiruskatse järel:
08:32
Gravel for breakfast #RallyEstonia SS1 @OttTanak @TGR_WRC @RallyEstonia pic.twitter.com/XnCe0Qjn0s— ValSel (@paddocknews) July 14, 2018
08:28
Paddon kaotab ka Breenile:
@RallyEstonia🇪🇪SS1 6.24 km— Rally Live 2018 🇭🇺 (@rallylive18) July 14, 2018
1🇪🇪@OttTanak @TGR_WRC 3:06.66
2🇮🇪@Craig_Breen @CitroenRacing 3.5
3🇳🇿@HaydenPaddon @HMSGOfficial 3.95
Kommentaarid:
🏁 #RallyEstonia SS1 -— Rally Estonia (@RallyEstonia) July 14, 2018
Paddon with a time of 3:10.61. 0.4 slower than Craig
"Good. Bit of fun with the differential. Enjoyable stage."
🏁 #RallyEstonia SS1 -— Rally Estonia (@RallyEstonia) July 14, 2018
Tänak finishes with a time of 3:06.66
"Not so cool with the cleaning. Roads are cool, though. Will be tough to enjoy with the cleaning. Not so fun."
🏁 #RallyEstonia SS1 -— Rally Estonia (@RallyEstonia) July 14, 2018
Breen sets a time of 3:10.16
"We went on a soft tyre to test. Not the best choice."
08:25
Tiksuvad esimesed tulemused avakatselt: Tänak on 6,24 km pikkuse kiiruskatse lõpus Breenist 3,5 sekundi jagu kiirem!
08:13
Dear spectators,— Rally Estonia (@RallyEstonia) July 14, 2018
Be safe. Listen to the marshals. Don't walk on the stage when it's live. The smallest of choices you make while spectating make the difference.
Thank you,#RallyEstonia
07:32
Võistluse esimene katse algab juba 8.18! Stardirivi:
-
23:34
22:34
Rally Estonia avapäev ületab iseenda seatud lati väga suure varuga. Linnapea öeldu, et Tartu tunneb end rallipealinnana sai sajaprotsendilise kinnituse.— Taavi Rõivas (@TaaviRoivas) July 13, 2018
Võimas avapauk Eesti suurima publikumenuga spordinädalahetusele, suur tunnustus korraldajatele! pic.twitter.com/NATR16qcm6
22:30
Over the bridge, onto the podium then straight through the main square in Tartu. Huge crowds and a great atmosphere here for @RallyEstonia. #Rally #Estonia pic.twitter.com/qq5ShhYa2v— Becs Williams (@Becsywecsy) July 13, 2018
Cerimonial Start underway. Time to start to think about tomorrow's long journey. 🙂🙃— Hayden Paddon (@HaydenPaddon) July 13, 2018
Stay tuned! 🏁💥
🇪🇪 RALLY ESTONIA - DAY 1 🇪🇪
SS1: RAIGA 1, 6.24 km, 08h18
SS2:ARULA 1, 8.74 km, 08h45
SS3: RÜA 1, 8.68 km, 09h53
(...)
More info: https://t.co/eAc0ZIIW3w pic.twitter.com/UL3YlkV4po
Huge crowd here in Tartu for the ceremonial start of @RallyEstonia! @Craig_Breen @scottmartinat pic.twitter.com/s2gZ9KlkaR— Citroën Racing (@CitroenRacing) July 13, 2018
16:52
16:48
15:59
Täna õhtul on veel oodata Tartus uhket avamist, kus on stardipoodium ja pressikonverents kuulsa Becs Williamsi juhtimisel!
Today it’s shakedown for Rally Estonia. Everyone getting into the groove ahead of competition tomorrow. The fans are certainly out in force today - and that’s just for shakedown! Ott and Martin competing at home, which must be really special for them. https://t.co/WxJGxfy7pg— Becs Williams (@Becsywecsy) July 13, 2018
15:57
Tänaseks on testimine lõppenud, homme läheb andmiseks!
Shakedown almost completed! We have improved a lot and @otttanak is happy with his Yaris WRC.— TGR_WRC (@TGR_WRC) July 13, 2018
Bring it on @rallyestonia! 👊#TOYOTA #YarisWRC #RallyEstonia #TGR_WRC #OttTanak pic.twitter.com/BV2kZZNovj
14:37
Shakedown at @RallyEstonia done, and we were fastest! Good start to the weekend 💪🏼🇪🇪 pic.twitter.com/iGcIUpxZfg— Oliver Solberg (@OliverSolberg01) July 13, 2018
14:37
Co-driver takeover. That face doesn’t show, but I’m really excited to get that Fiesta WRC experience @rallyestonia 🤩👍🏼#DreamComesTrue #WRC #FiestaWRC #GeorgGross #GrossiToidukaubad #ShellHelixRallyEstonia #RallyEstonia #codriver #rally #rallying #BehindTheScenes pic.twitter.com/NNuSTLhEmq— Taavi Koha (@KohaTaavi) July 13, 2018
12:37
Tänak ja Märtin ühes autos:
12:33
Jutud ralli pressikeskusest räägivad, et ametlike aegu testikatse kohta katse ajal ei tule. Ehk õnnestub need siiski katse järel saada. Selge on aga see, et kõik Rally Estonial osalejad on nüüd rõõmsalt rajal!
Siin Breen´i stiilinäide:
Shakedown est en cours pour @Craig_Breen & @scottmartinat ici à @RallyEstonia! #RallyEstonia #WRC pic.twitter.com/ICDZk35gAU— Citroën Maroc (@citroenmaroc) July 13, 2018
12:06
Rally has started #RallyEstonia pic.twitter.com/erPqiAfVlz— tanns. (@Nmls79) July 13, 2018
11:35
Shakedown @OttTanak pic.twitter.com/ce8IQnqZQA— Karlip 🚗 (@Karlip1) July 13, 2018
Nice first pass @Craig_Breen #RallyEstonia pic.twitter.com/LMM1Y5EnGx— Karlip 🚗 (@Karlip1) July 13, 2018
Shakedown. @HaydenPaddon #RallyEstonia pic.twitter.com/ayiQvRrJdT— Karlip 🚗 (@Karlip1) July 13, 2018
10:48
Stiilinäide Hayden Paddonilt:
09:47
09:33
Huvitaval kombel on Rally Estonial kavas kaks testikatse. Esimene neist algab kell 10 - seda rada saavad läbida WRC-sarja mehed Ott Tänak, Craig Breen ja Hayden Paddon, lisaks ka Jari Huttunen, Georg Gross ja Valeri Gorban.
Kell 12 saavad teisele testikatsele minna kõik ülejäänud võistlejad.