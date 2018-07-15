NII SEE JUHTUS | Belgia võitis emotsioonitus kohtumises pronksmedali (3)

, 15. juuli 2018, 00:00
Hetk, mil Belgia juhtima asus. (Reuters/Scanpix)
OTSEÜLEKANNE

Belgia lõpetas turniiri kindla 2:0 võiduga Inglismaa üle ja saab kaela pronksmedalid. Finaalile saame kaasa elada juba homme, kui tiitli nimel lähevad võitlusesse Prantsusmaa ja Horvaatia.
  • 18:57
    JALGPALL

    Belgia on võitnud pronksmedali!

  • 18:42
    JALGPALL

    De Bruynelt suurepärane eeltöö ja erinevalt Lukakust suudab Eden Hazard palli etteposti põrutada. 2:0 ja Belgia liigub vääramatul kursil pronksi suunas.

  • 18:40
    JALGPALL

    JA 2:0, asi klaar

  • 18:19
    JALGPALL

    Lukaku turniir on lõppenud, teda asendab Mertens. ManU ründaja arvele jäi neli väravat.

  • 18:04
    JALGPALL

    Teine poolaeg algas!

  • 17:59
    JALGPALL

    Tegemist on Inglismaa sajanda MM-mänguga. Juubel!

  • 17:57
    JALGPALL

    Meunier on kümnes belglane, kes Venemaa MMil värava lööb. Sama palju erinevaid mängijaid lõi maailmameistrivõistlustel ühe tiimi eest väravaid Prantsusmaa 1982. aastal ja Itaalia 2006. aastal.

  • 17:49
    JALGPALL

    POOLAEG

  • 17:24
    JALGPAL

    Fun fact - Meunier lõi oma esimese koondisevärava Eesti vastu.

  • 17:05
    JALGPALL

    1:0

  • 17:05
    JALGPALL

    SKOOR ON AVATUD! 4. minutil lööb Thomas Meunier Belgia juhtima

  • 17:00
    JALGPALL

    Avavile on kõlanud!

  • 16:51
    JALGPALL

    Meeskondade algkoosseisud:

  • 14:30


  • 10:52


  • 10:01

  • 09:52

  • 08:43

    Päeva alustuseks pakume lugemist finaali jõudnud Horvaatia jalgpallist:

3 kommentaari

N
no  /   18:51, 14. juuli 2018
3 lisaminutitanti juurde aga eks mäng on juba otsustatud. Pronks Sveitsile.
+1 -2 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
V
vaatleja  /   18:40, 14. juuli 2018
ei ole inglastest mujal mängijaid kui oma kodusaare väljakutel.
+5 -0 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
S
Seal on nendel -kodus- Klavani tasemega mängud.  /   09:01, 15. juuli 2018
Üllatus seegi, et 4.kohale suudeti jõuda, aga Belgia näitas selle mänguga, et veel tuleb kosuda.
+2 -0 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused

